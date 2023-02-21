Roush Has a Supercharger for the 2023 Ford F-150, It ‘Responsibly’ Jumps to 705 HP

With all its good and bad aspects (Ford just recalled the F-150 along with many other successful models for yet another issue), the F-Series represents one of the most popular options in America for securing a Blue Oval vehicle.
There is no need to take our word for granted as the truck family has remained the best-selling series in the pickup segment for the past 46 years without interruption. That’s a feat that can be hard to surpass, and also a big allure for lots of folks – both customers and OEM partners. Speaking of the latter, of course, the F-150 is extremely beloved by the aftermarket realm, as well. And, again, there is no need to trust us by heart since we have yet another eloquent example.
Meet the Livonia, Michigan-based tuner Roush Performance, which has recently announced the availability of yet another major asset for the current, 2023 model year of the Ford F-150. The news comes swiftly after the full-size light-duty pickup truck got the visual and technical performance ‘roush’ for increased off-road stamina. And the now-classic rugged yet stylish performance pack for the 2023 Ford F-150 added ‘just’ $19k to the base MSRP of a $41,800 F-150 XLT or $57,480 Lariat. Now, though, it’s more about the ponies, rather than the Benjamins, luckily.
As such, Roush Performance just gave us another example of how it came to appoint itself as “an industry leader in top-of-the-line aftermarket superchargers, engines, and pre-titled performance vehicles” with the arrival of the supercharger option for the 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck. The TVS R2650 (2.65-liter) supercharger kit can be ordered for any 2021 to 2023 5.0-liter V8 models, save for the versions with Pro Power Onboard (dual alternator setup), and costs exactly $8,649.99.
Note that installation difficulty is titled as “advanced,” so DIY tinkerers will need at least 16 hours and some specific garage tools for fiddling with the engine and supercharger themselves. There is always the option of a dealership installation, of course, so that customers can swiftly and safely enjoy the additional 305 ponies. The total now stands at 705 hp and 635 lb-ft (861 Nm) of torque, so there is also a gain of 225 lb-ft (305 Nm) to take into account when bragging about the new performance levels to your unsuspecting neighbor. Cool, right?
Anyway, while the supercharger is the heart and soul of the package, there is more to it than just the TVS unit. As such, the kit also includes perks like a bespoke, “high-efficiency aluminum intercooler and high-capacity coolant reservoir,” plus “an exclusive Roush-developed billet-aluminum viscous crankshaft damper, (…) spark plugs that reduce pre-ignition and detonation risks,” as well as specific 93-octane fuel calibration – although it can also sip 91-octane gas and it even keeps all factory driving modes. Last, but not least, there is also a 3-year/36k-mile (almost 58k kilometers) limited powertrain warranty for the kit, when installed at authorized shops.
