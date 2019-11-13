Rosewood’s Giftable Experiences: Customize a Jaguar, Go Diving for a Watch

How 2021 Rules Changes Will Shape the Future of F1

Sky’s the limit when your pockets are lined with gold. Luxury hotel brand Rosewood knows that, so it’s launching the Rosewood Limited Edition as an alternative to holiday presents for the rich: curated, giftable experiences. 5 photos



We told you your pockets must be lined with gold and we didn’t lie. Prices for the experiences will range between $3,000 and $300,000, with these 2 experiences set to sell for $290,000 and $202,000, respectively, according to



For $290,000, courtesy of Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, you will fly to Paris and work on customizing a



The same goes for treasure hunt experience: courtesy of Rosewood Baha Mar, an American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts property, guests will embark on a journey on a mega-yacht and spend an entire day searching for a treasure. That treasure will be a rare Ulysses Nardin Diver 42mm watch buried in the sands on the seafloor.



No word on whether you can keep the treasure if you’re lucky enough to find it but, even if you don’t, you will have plenty of memories to treasure: a photographer and videographer will join you on the dive. This experience also includes a 4-night stay at the hotel’s Penthouse Suite.



“As today's generation of affluent travelers continues to seek the original and extraordinary, we are thrilled to introduce an entirely new collection of bespoke Rosewood Limited Edition experiences to take their adventures to new heights,” Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, says in a statement.



“These curated journeys allow our guests to explore the often unreachable elements of some of our most desirable locations around the world while also providing meaningful opportunities to connect with the destinations and one another,” Arora adds.



Twelve such experiences will be made available on November 20, and you will be able to purchase one or more through to March 2020, exclusively through Rosewood.