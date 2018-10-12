Rolls-Royce Cullinan Hybrid "Definitely On The Cards"

Remember when Rolls-Royce was saying that electrification isn’t a priority? As it happens, the ultra-luxury automaker is thinking about hybridizing the Cullinan at some point in the following years.
Top Gear says a hybrid option “is definitely on the cards,” and “as absurd as it might sound, the Cullinan could actually do with a bit more than the 563-horsepower its 6.75-liter bi-turbo V12 delivers.” The motoring publication is citing “sources” in this regard, and even if you’re the skeptical type of Rolls-Royce enthusiast, the outcome is inevitable.
The N74 arrived in 2008 as the first turbocharged V12 from BMW. Since then, little did the German manufacturer do to keep the eco-friendly legislators happy. The M760Li xDrive isn’t available to configure in Europe anymore. The 740Le iPerformance is now the king of the hill as far as the 7 Series is concerned. A bit saddening, isn’t it?
Rolls-Royce is using this engine since 2009 with the Ghost, and as expected, even the Phantom and Cullinan feature the twin-turbo V12. The N74 also marks the first use of an eight-speed automatic for BMW, and the ZF 8HP soldiers on to this day as the transmission of choice for rear- and all-wheel-drive models.
The Ghost will be 11 years by the time it’s replaced according to Top Gear, and after that, the Wraith and Dawn will follow. An electric Rolls-Royce is still some years off because customer reception in regard to the 102EX Concept has been lukewarm. Based on the previous Phantom, the experimental prototype from 2011 uses two electric motors and a 71-kW battery, along with an Xtrac transmission.
Contrary to the implacable Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Top Gear believes that the Cullinan will be joined by “a smaller SUV within the next few years.” It isn’t clear if Rolls-Royce is willing to dilute the brand with this addition to the lineup, but even if the inevitable happens, it’s certain that the sub-Cullinan utility vehicle would take Rolls-Royce to the next level as far as sales are concerned.
Bentley, on the other hand, has dropped the plan to take the EXP 10 Speed 6 into series production. In its place, a sub-Bentayga is expected to find great acceptance with Bentley customers.
