Cyclist Jumps On Top of Rolls-Royce Phantom Hood, Can't Stop Hopping

The past few years have brought a number of cases of expensive vehicle improper abuse and by that we don't refer to stuff like Porsche 911s being hooned off the road. Instead, we're talking about pedestrians/cyclists and others of the sort trampling supercars and luxury machines.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see a cyclist having his way with a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The man can be seen jumping on the long hood of the RR, pulling a few stunts that only made things worse (one-wheel jumping increased the pressure) and then taking off in a rush.



Sure, this could always be a publicity stunt, as it happened with the skateboarder who



Then again, it could also be a genuine unfortunate moment, as Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce San Francisco incident we



Returning to the adventure we have here, the driver of the Rolls-Royce watched in amazement as the biker was trampling all over the vehicle and while the man behind the wheel did step out of the vehicle to confront the man, it was too late, as the cyclist vanished using the good old pedal power.



Interestingly, the whole thing seems to have been perfectly caught on camera, which does raise a few suspicions, given the fact that we're just talking about a brief moment. Oh and did we mention that the face of the cyclist can be perfectly seen in the clip?



