BMW M760Li xDrive Could Be In Trouble Because Of New European Emissions Standard

As you already know by now, BMW is shaking up its lineup of performance models because some of them are too hard to upgrade to meet the latest emissions regulations.
The F80 M3
is going the way of the dodo, the G30 M550i xDrive is getting a gasoline particulate filter in Europe, and more recently, it appears that the 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 in the M760Li xDrive could be discontinued sometime next year.
Citing “one of our trusted sources in Munich,” BMWBlog
says that the N74B66TU could be discontinued once the Life Cycle Impulse for the 7 Series (G11/G12) goes official. Truth be told, the B66TU can trace its roots back to the initial design of the N74, which bears the codename B60 and went into production towards the end of the previous decade with the fifth-generation 760i and 760Li.
If the inevitable does happen, then the G11/G12 will be limited to four-, six-, and eight-cylinder engines. Another problem that must be addressed is the N74B68 in the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Cullinan. Unless BMW can upgrade the 6.75-liter V12 to the tightening environmental legislation, Rolls-Royce
could go V8. On the other hand, BMW could get around this problem with an all-new V12 engine.
Another question that’s still unanswered is one regarding awareness. Being one of the world’s best-known automakers, BMW knew for a long time now that EU legislation is getting hardcore. To this effect, why didn’t the Bavarians prepare for this change in a more timely fashion? As it stands, BMW appears to be surprised by Euro 6c regulations
. The answer to this question could be simpler than you think, though.
At a media event last year, BMW pledged to cement its position as global leader in electric mobility even further. The electric MINI, iX3, and iNext are just the tip of the iceberg. By 2025, BMW “will offer 25 electrified models to our customers.”
And the secret to this electrification is, as some of you might already know, the fifth-generation electric powertrain
that’s scheduled to arrive in 2021.