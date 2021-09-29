5 Bentley Reveals More Info on Go to Zero Plan That Promises Carbon Neutrality by 2030

Rolls-Royce Announces Few Details of the All-Electric Spectre

While they don’t appear ready to give the public a full look at the vehicle just yet, the Rolls-Royce all-electric Spectre marks a significant step forward for the iconic luxury car maker. 12 photos ICE motors, the company sort of unveiled a production EV they’ve named Spectre. While that seems a touch evil when it comes to names (in a very



CEO of Rolls-Royce, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, called the announcement a watershed moment for the company and left no doubt about what it means for the history of the famous marque.



“Today is the most significant day in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since 4th May, 1904,” he said, “117 years later, I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing program for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution.”



The announcement was light on specifics and the EV is still very much under wraps.



Rolls-Royce has, over recent years, teased an EV with the ideas such as the



As no specific information was released as to performance specs, the intended motor or range figures, it is known that the Spectre will be built on the same aluminum-spaceframe architecture used in current production models like the Phantom,



The real shocker in this announcement is that Rolls-Royce is targeting a



“This name perfectly matches the extraordinary Rolls-Royce that we are announcing today,” Müller-Ötvös said. “(This is) a motor car that makes its presence felt before disappearing into a world inaccessible to all but the very few.”



