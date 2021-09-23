Rolls-Royce to Develop and Sell Autonomous Vessel Control Systems With Sea Machines

Rolls-Royce has recently introduced its mtu NautIQ marine automation portfolio, which includes modern management and control systems for ships of all types and sizes, from bridge to propeller. The newly announced partnership with Sea Machines comes to expand that portfolio, through the development and selling of fully and semi-autonomous vessel control systems.
Sea Machines Robotics is already experienced in building these kinds of systems for remotely-operated vessels, while Rolls-Royce brings to the table its own propulsion and automation solutions. This combination will be beneficial for customers in terms of efficiency, safety, as well as environmental impact, with the two companies planning to primarily focus on yachts, commercial, and government vessels.
Rolls-Royce will therefore receive sales and service rights for existing and future products released by Sea Machines.
According to Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, the company plans to deliver customers complete solutions from bridge to propeller, evolving from a propulsion supplier to a sustainable solutions provider. Sea Machines adds that autonomous systems increase productivity, by reducing stress for the ship’s crew.
Sea Machines is about to kick off a one-of-a-kind marine journey at the end of this month, by sending its SM300 autonomous self-piloting system into the world’s first 1,000-nautical mile autonomous voyage. It will happen via the Nellie Bly, a vessel built by Damen Shipyards, which will be equipped with the SM300 system.
Nellie Bly’s voyage will begin on September 30th in Hamburg, Germany and the ship will visit over a dozen ports, advertising and demonstrating the capabilities of the self-piloting system. The SM300 will be at the helm of the ship, while a remote team will monitor the vessel all the way from a shoreside station in Boston, Massachusetts.
The SM300 features computer vision, obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and you can integrate the system with your vessel’s onboard equipment such as GPS, radar, AIS ENC charts, specialized cameras, and others.
Rolls-Royce will therefore receive sales and service rights for existing and future products released by Sea Machines.
According to Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, the company plans to deliver customers complete solutions from bridge to propeller, evolving from a propulsion supplier to a sustainable solutions provider. Sea Machines adds that autonomous systems increase productivity, by reducing stress for the ship’s crew.
Sea Machines is about to kick off a one-of-a-kind marine journey at the end of this month, by sending its SM300 autonomous self-piloting system into the world’s first 1,000-nautical mile autonomous voyage. It will happen via the Nellie Bly, a vessel built by Damen Shipyards, which will be equipped with the SM300 system.
Nellie Bly’s voyage will begin on September 30th in Hamburg, Germany and the ship will visit over a dozen ports, advertising and demonstrating the capabilities of the self-piloting system. The SM300 will be at the helm of the ship, while a remote team will monitor the vessel all the way from a shoreside station in Boston, Massachusetts.
The SM300 features computer vision, obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and you can integrate the system with your vessel’s onboard equipment such as GPS, radar, AIS ENC charts, specialized cameras, and others.