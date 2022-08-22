Roller Skaters Unite! Airtrick E-Skates May Be the Electric Goodness We've Been Seeking

Folks, this may be the answer to our dreams of finally moving around on electric skates. They're called Airtrick, and this addition to your ordinary shoe seems like one of the most fun and efficient ways to move about a city I've seen in quite some time. Sure, my excitement may be because I've been rollerblading since I was seven years old, but then again, even if you don't have this grand of a background, you should still take a peek.
At this stage, Airtrick still has its crowdfunding campaign open, but considering the project managed to pool together 1,840% of its financial goal so far, with 18 days left to go until the end of the campaign, we can expect to see this one around town soon enough. According to IndieGoGo, Airtrick is now in the production stages, with shipping being carried out in October 2022.
Right from the start, you can tell there's something a tad different about these skates; there's no boot, and they simply attach to your existing shoes. So to ensure you have a solid base to stand upon, an aluminum chassis is used. It will also be housing a battery pack in each skate, and depending on the model you purchase, you can reach a range of 9.3 miles (15 kilometers).
versions feature two motors with a peak power of 300 watts each. What does this mean for future owners of these skates? It means speed upwards of 17 mph (27.4 kph) on a pair of e-skates, and that's pretty dang good if you ask me; it's higher than the average speed on a pair of non-electric skates.
Overall, up to 13-degree slopes can be tackled with these buggers as they can put out a peak of 1.4 Nm (1.03 ft-lb) of torque, and by the looks of the stunts we see in the video below, they seem to be able to take a beating. Be it going up stairs, jumping around, and carrying you in the process, the Airtrick looks just like the sort of trinket I want in my life.
Let's think about how different our lives would be with this 7-pound (3.2-kilogram) EV. Imagine you're a college student or work on a large campus. Considering these buggers can fit in your backpack or simply be carried in hand, once you're on a break or need to travel to another building, the ease and simplicity with which we can travel such short distances seem rather tempting.
Honestly, that's all there is to it. Nothing complicated, just a simple system to bring roller skating into the electric age. Sure, it may not be the only attempted and successful e-skate design out there, but there are clear benefits to these trinkets. Best of all, you're being asked to drop around $400 (€402 at current exchange rates) for a new pair. Something to think about if you want to do the whole urban mobility game a tad differently.
At this stage, Airtrick still has its crowdfunding campaign open, but considering the project managed to pool together 1,840% of its financial goal so far, with 18 days left to go until the end of the campaign, we can expect to see this one around town soon enough. According to IndieGoGo, Airtrick is now in the production stages, with shipping being carried out in October 2022.
Right from the start, you can tell there's something a tad different about these skates; there's no boot, and they simply attach to your existing shoes. So to ensure you have a solid base to stand upon, an aluminum chassis is used. It will also be housing a battery pack in each skate, and depending on the model you purchase, you can reach a range of 9.3 miles (15 kilometers).
versions feature two motors with a peak power of 300 watts each. What does this mean for future owners of these skates? It means speed upwards of 17 mph (27.4 kph) on a pair of e-skates, and that's pretty dang good if you ask me; it's higher than the average speed on a pair of non-electric skates.
Overall, up to 13-degree slopes can be tackled with these buggers as they can put out a peak of 1.4 Nm (1.03 ft-lb) of torque, and by the looks of the stunts we see in the video below, they seem to be able to take a beating. Be it going up stairs, jumping around, and carrying you in the process, the Airtrick looks just like the sort of trinket I want in my life.
Let's think about how different our lives would be with this 7-pound (3.2-kilogram) EV. Imagine you're a college student or work on a large campus. Considering these buggers can fit in your backpack or simply be carried in hand, once you're on a break or need to travel to another building, the ease and simplicity with which we can travel such short distances seem rather tempting.
Honestly, that's all there is to it. Nothing complicated, just a simple system to bring roller skating into the electric age. Sure, it may not be the only attempted and successful e-skate design out there, but there are clear benefits to these trinkets. Best of all, you're being asked to drop around $400 (€402 at current exchange rates) for a new pair. Something to think about if you want to do the whole urban mobility game a tad differently.