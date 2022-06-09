Rod Wave Is Now Rolling in a Custom-Made Rolls-Royce Cullinan With Red Interior

You’re never too young to add a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to your collection, 22-year-old rapper Rod Wave proves. While he usually goes for fast sports cars, he switched it up to a brand-new, custom-made Cullinan with red interiors.
Rodarius Marcell Green, known professionally as Rod Wave, may be just 22 years old, but he’s up to a promising future. His song “Heart on Ice” went viral in 2019, and his debut album, Ghetto Gospel, peaked at number 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200, and his second, Pray 4 Love, debuted at number 2. Thanks to this, the rapper has a net worth estimated at $3 million as of 2022.
And, like many other artists in the industry, he also has the same passion for cars. Especially if they're fast and powerful. You might remember that a couple of years ago, Rod Wave crashed his 2020 model year Corvette Stingray into a light post, totally damaging it. He also suffered internal bleeding from the high-speed crash. Hopefully, he learned to be more responsible and cautious on the road, because this time, Rod Wave opted for a luxurious SUV: the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
For the new vehicle, he contacted Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, which is among the top choices for athletes and other celebrities. The result of their collaboration is a white, luxurious SUV, with a custom red and black cabin and a Starlight headliner.
The Cullinan, which is the first and only SUV in Rolls-Royce's lineup, was introduced in 2018. It comes with a powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, which, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels.
Providing all the comfort and luxury the carmaker is famous for, the Cullinan is also fast. The SUV is able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Generally meant to be enjoyed from the back seat, the Cullinan will give Rod Wave the chance to benefit from the perks and luxury of his new custom-made SUV. And hopefully, he won’t crash it within a month after getting it, like he did with the Corvette.
And, like many other artists in the industry, he also has the same passion for cars. Especially if they're fast and powerful. You might remember that a couple of years ago, Rod Wave crashed his 2020 model year Corvette Stingray into a light post, totally damaging it. He also suffered internal bleeding from the high-speed crash. Hopefully, he learned to be more responsible and cautious on the road, because this time, Rod Wave opted for a luxurious SUV: the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
For the new vehicle, he contacted Champion Motoring, a dealership based in San Diego, California, which is among the top choices for athletes and other celebrities. The result of their collaboration is a white, luxurious SUV, with a custom red and black cabin and a Starlight headliner.
The Cullinan, which is the first and only SUV in Rolls-Royce's lineup, was introduced in 2018. It comes with a powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, which, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels.
Providing all the comfort and luxury the carmaker is famous for, the Cullinan is also fast. The SUV is able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Generally meant to be enjoyed from the back seat, the Cullinan will give Rod Wave the chance to benefit from the perks and luxury of his new custom-made SUV. And hopefully, he won’t crash it within a month after getting it, like he did with the Corvette.