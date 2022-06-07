Instead of Announcing a New Album, DJ Mustard Treats Fans to a Look at His Black Supercars

Celebrating a birthday is always fun, but fans were waiting for DJ Mustard to finally announce his next album. He didn’t, but he decided to treat fans to a glimpse of his black supercars instead.
Being famous comes with a lot of expectations. Fans are constantly asking artists to release more music, especially if it’s been a while since they dropped an album. DJ Mustard, whose real name is Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, fits into this category. His latest studio album, Perfect Ten, came out in 2019, and fans can’t wait for more.
As he celebrated his 32nd birthday, DJ Mustard didn’t want to have an extravagant party like he usually does. Instead, he spent time in the studio, working hard to treat his fans to quality music. He added he didn't want to reveal the new title because "it's simply not ready."
Instead, he decided to take a break and share a glimpse of some of the cars in his driveway: a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Bentley Bentayga, and a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, all in black, each with their own special quality.
Both SUVs from the British car manufacturers are powerful, elegant, and luxurious. Plus, they were also the first SUVs for both Rolls-Royce and Bentley’s lineup. The Cullinan packs a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo engine that sends 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The Bentayga offers two powertrains. The entry-level version is a 3.0-liter V6, working alongside an electric motor, and a 4.0-liter V8 option. Meanwhile, the most powerful engine, the 6.0-liter W12, is exclusively reserved for the Bentayga Speed. It’s unknown what option DJ Mustard opted for.
When it comes to the Lambo, the Italian manufacturer opted for a 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle that delivers 730 horsepower (740 ps) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of feet.
While showing off a driveway filled with black supercars doesn’t seem extravagant for DJ Mustard, it surely looks that way for the rest of us.
