Riviera Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Striking Wheel Spec

A brand new pair of PTS Riviera Blue (rivierablau; non-metallic UNI; 39E) and PTS Viper Green (vipergrün; non-metallic UNI; 225) 991.2 GT3s have been delivered in Omaha, Nebraska recently. Both examples are nearly identically specced: PDK, wheels in satin black with outer lip in Guards Red, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. As you may have noticed, PDK examples of PTS .2 GT3s in North America are quite rare. Also, peep the Minerva Blue G-Body Targa behind the Riviera. Between the Riviera and Viper, which would be your pick? Photos courtesy of @jpnshelbiscars. #PTSRS

