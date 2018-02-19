autoevolution
 

Riviera Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Striking Wheel Spec

The 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 has led to a wave of delicious specs, with dealers from around the world currently taking delivery Paint to Sample examples of the machine.
The most recent such Neunelfer is the Riviera Blue machine sitting in front of you, with the hue allowing the Porscha to stand out from the distance.

The wheels of this Zuffenhausen machine are uber-special, since we're looking at satin black units featuring Guards Red outer lips. Oh, and we mustn't forget the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

Black was also used for the inner graphics of the all-LED headlights (these are also optional).

And while the image we have here doesn't allow us to notice too many details, we can still talk about the full bucket seats of the thing, which are shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that Neunelfer owners can now take pride in the fact that the 2018 GT2 RS has managed to one-up the gas-electric hypercar by quite a margin.

While the 918 needs 6:57 to go round the Green Hell, the Rennsport Neunelfer can cover the task ten seconds quicker, thus being the current holder of the production car lap record.

As for the G-Body 911 Targa sitting behind this GT3, the open-air model is dressed in Minerva Blue.

Use the swipe feature of the Instagram post depicting the Rivier Blue GT car and you'll also come across a Viper Green incarnation of the 991.2 GT3.

Interestingly, the latter comes in a similar spec and we'll mention the wheels and the seats here. Oh, and we should also tell you that these GT3s come in PDK form, which means they can lap the Nordschleife in 7:12.7.

Both 2018 Porsche 911 GT3s you'll find below have recently landed at a Porsche dealer in Omaha, Nebraska.



 

