Rivian's ABRP Leaks the R2, R3, and R3X Efficiency Numbers, Says They're "Early Guesses"

Rivian was supposed to only show its version of the BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC on March 7. We knew the R2 would be a smaller two-row R1S, but we didn't know that the automaker secretly worked on two other EVs: the R3 and the R3X. The young marque has generated quite a lot of hype with the VW Golf Country or Lancia Delta Integrale-inspired R3X and the hot hatchback R3. Now, A Better Route Planner (ABRP) gives us a couple of hints regarding their drivetrains.

24 photos Photo: Rivian / autoevolution edit