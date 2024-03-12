Rivian's ABRP Leaks the R2, R3, and R3X Efficiency Numbers, Says They're "Early Guesses"

The only issue is that the R2 felt like a well-thought-out prototype with a planned future, while the R3 and R3X appeared like concepts that weren't quite ready for prime time at that official presentation. Still, Rivian's strategy was smart. It got almost everyone excited about a two-row SUV with more legroom for the rear passengers than the R1S, and it made a few people excited about the prospect of a modern Lada Niva with high-tech underpinnings.
The Irvine-based manufacturer also previewed its future by announcing the intention to expand its offering. Among the novelties, we find a new tri-motor powertrain and a more cost-conscious approach. If the R1T and R1S can have an MSRP of over $100,000, the R2, R3, and R3X won't touch that six-figure sum, not even when taxes and fees are considered.
Even though we're still at least two years away from seeing the Rivian R2 on American and European roads, the startup shared a couple of very important details about its new "zero-emission" rides. The R2 will be available with single-, dual-, and tri-motor powertrains. The R3 will enjoy the one- and two-motor versions, while the trio of drive units that guarantee a zero to 60 mph time of under three seconds should remain exclusive for the rally-inspired R3X.
Batteries and R-seriesAs RJ Scaringe himself said publicly, the R2 and R3 will come with two battery options. A "smaller" one that can ensure a range of under 300 miles (rumors say 280 miles), and a "bigger battery pack" that can squeeze a green go capacity of over 300 miles (330 miles claim some people close with the brand).
And, yes, the whole "adventuring" aura remains intact. The R2 kitchen will debut before the two-row SUV enters production. So, if you have an R1S or an R1T or plan on buying one soon, you will be able to cook in the wild in a Rivian-designed camp kitchen. If you don't want to wait for that accessory to arrive, aftermarket solutions are already available.
Rivian's official press release also confirmed that the R2 and R3 would charge from 10 to 80 percent in "less than 30 minutes," which indicates that the brand isn't moving to an 800V architecture.
EVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 can replenish their batteries from 10 to 80 percent in under 20 minutes. Rivian was rumored to develop its own 800V architecture. Given that Superchargers aren't optimized to work with vehicles like the Lucid Air or the Porsche Taycan, it makes sense for Rivian to stick to the 400V architecture. Let's hope that it won't be outdated by 2027.
PromisingAs for energy consumption (efficiency), while traveling at a speed of 65 mph, ABRP's numbers show that the:
- Single-motor R2 gets 3.35 mi per kWh;
- Dual-motor R2 gets 3.25 mi per kWh;
- Tri-motor R2 gets 3.18 mi per kWh;
- R3 gets 4.51 mi per kWh;
- R3X gets 4.12 mi per kWh.
Those figures aren't fantastic because the Model Y is more efficient, but it's still encouraging. Rivian could work out some tidbits and make the R2 and R3 more aerodynamic or more efficient.
Still, it's worth pointing out that ABRP said on Twitter (X) that those efficiency numbers were guesstimations. It's hard to imagine that a Rivian-owned EV navigation app is throwing around random figures, but you never know.
At the end of the day, we might have to be grateful about receiving all these breadcrumbs. Other brands have promised us great cars. We never saw them put into production. The R2 and R3X have to reach the factory lines. Survive, Rivian!
Here's all the ABRP data we got on the @Rivian R2/3/3X. Use these to compare to other vehicles efficiencies. I put the @Tesla Model Y for comparison.— Chris Hilbert (@Hilbe) March 11, 2024
R2 is not far off from the Model Y - even when shaped like a toaster. R3 is the clear winner here on efficiency.
Rivian… https://t.co/fLYlQV920x
Don't over-interpret these numbers, these are early guesses from the ABRP team without internal information. Looking forward to seeing production models— A Better Routeplanner (@RouteBetter) March 11, 2024