RIP Project Cars GO, Servers Shut Down After Less Than a Year

Although the news might not be major setback for the beloved franchise, it’s always sad to see a Project Cars game meet a sudden death. Project Cars GO made its debut on Android about seven months ago and was hyped up as the ultimate one-touch racer for mobile devices.Without further notice, developer Gamevil announced on Twitter that the Project Cars GO severs will be shut down at the end of the month. While Android users can still play the game until November 30, Project Cars GO is no longer listed in the Google Play Store.According to an in-game announcement, in-app purchases have already been disabled and the servers will be shut down on November 30, after which Project Cars GO will no longer be playable.Apparently, the team at Gamevil has also offered to refund any currency players might still own, so if you’re sitting on a small fortune, this might be a good time to try and recover what you’ll certainly lose after November 30.While we won’t be the judge of why Project Cars GO had to go, it’s clear that what happened is proof that releasing a name under a big brand doesn’t guarantee success. The fact that this isn’t truly a racing game probably didn’t help either.In Project Cars GO, you don’t get to control cars, instead, gameplay involves quick-time events more akin to casual games. We have absolutely nothing against this type of games, but we’d rather play a Project Cars game where you can actually drive a car. It’s horrible what happened with the game, so let’s hope the next installment in the series will be closer to its spirit.