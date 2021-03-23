Project CARS GO Officially Launched, It’s Awesome and Awful at the Same Time

Project CARS is currently one of the most popular racing games out there, so when fans heard that Slightly Mad Studios was working on bringing this title to mobile devices, pretty much everybody was super excited about it.
And it’s all because the purpose of the whole thing was to bring part of the Project CARS experience to your mobile device, so in theory, you were supposed to enjoy this super-popular racing title on the go.
Project CARS GO is now available for download on iPhone and Android, and just as expected, it comes with plenty of cars to choose from, offering a wide array of customization options, upgrades, and racing modes. It supports both standard tracks and drag racing, with several extras, such as clubs and challenges, supposed to enhance the gaming experience on your mobile device.
On the other hand, it’s not all just milk and honey about Project CARS GO. Specifically developed to offer one-touch racing, Project CARS GO sometimes becomes rather boring, simply because all you have to do is to tap the screen to change gears, tap and hold to brake, and that’s pretty much all about it.
The car accelerates and steers on its own, so at some level, you just watch it race for you. Like other racing games out there available on mobile devices, it lets you pick from several cars when you start the campaign, and the more you advance in your career, the more models are unlocked.
The good thing is that Project CARS GO comes with a pretty cool soundtrack, and this is why you should always play it with headphones on.
Other than that, Project CARS GO seems to be a worthy alternative to the likes of Forza Street, another game that requires you to tap to race. If anything, Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9, and a bunch of others are likely to remain the kings of downloads on both Android and iPhone.
Project CARS GO is now available for download on iPhone and Android, and just as expected, it comes with plenty of cars to choose from, offering a wide array of customization options, upgrades, and racing modes. It supports both standard tracks and drag racing, with several extras, such as clubs and challenges, supposed to enhance the gaming experience on your mobile device.
On the other hand, it’s not all just milk and honey about Project CARS GO. Specifically developed to offer one-touch racing, Project CARS GO sometimes becomes rather boring, simply because all you have to do is to tap the screen to change gears, tap and hold to brake, and that’s pretty much all about it.
The car accelerates and steers on its own, so at some level, you just watch it race for you. Like other racing games out there available on mobile devices, it lets you pick from several cars when you start the campaign, and the more you advance in your career, the more models are unlocked.
The good thing is that Project CARS GO comes with a pretty cool soundtrack, and this is why you should always play it with headphones on.
Other than that, Project CARS GO seems to be a worthy alternative to the likes of Forza Street, another game that requires you to tap to race. If anything, Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9, and a bunch of others are likely to remain the kings of downloads on both Android and iPhone.