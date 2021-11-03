The Crazy Plum BMW M240i Joins Rocket League for a Limited Time

The F-94 Starfire Was the Cold War USAF’s Vision of a Tuned Hot Rod

Psyonix, the studio behind Rocket League, announced a partnership with BMW to bring the stylish BMW M240i to the sports game. Featuring a roaring 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder engine, the sleek BMW M240i was built to impress in real life and in-game. 6 photos



Additionally, the BMW M240i can be customized with other Rocket League items, yet the BMW M240i wheels can’t be used by other cars. Also, licensed customization items cannot be used with the BMW M240i, which makes perfect sense.



A word of advice, though: if you plan to add the new BMW M240i to your garage, you’ll have to hurry. Psyonix revealed that the car will only be available from November 4 until November 10, so you’ll have about a week to earn 1100 Credits and unlock the



Besides bringing Rocket League players the BMW M240i, the fine folks at Psyonix announced that BMW will be the title sponsor of the second regional tournament in the European circuit.



Those who are into Rocket League esports competitions can tune in on the game’s dedicated YouTube channel on November 5 through November 7 to watch the best teams in Europe competing in the BMW Rocket League Open.



But before the BMW Rocket League Open kicks off later this week, fans can watch the BWM Freestyle Tournament, an invitation-only event that features 16 of the world’s best freestylers competing for their share of a $25,000 prize pool. The event will be livestreamed on Twitch on November 4, starting at 10 am PST (5 pm UTC).



