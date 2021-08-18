Killer Deal Makes Project Cars Franchise Cheaper Than Ever Before

Project Cars, the motorsport racing simulator developed by Slightly Mad Studios, differentiate itself from other iconic franchises like Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport thanks to the sandbox approach.
Having reached its third iteration last year, the Project Cars franchise offers quite an accurate driving experience. It’s probably one of the reasons the folks at Slight Mad Studios managed to involve in development so many big names such as Top Gear’s former The Stig, Ben Collins, Clio Cup and European Touring Car Cup racing driver Nicolas Hamilton, and former Formula Renault 3.5 and WEC driver Oliver Webb.
Although many consider the first game the best of the series, Project Cars 2 has a big following too. That means Project Cars 3 is the weakest link, as many players, especially hardcore racing sim fans, complain that it’s too mainstream.
Those who’d like to give the series a spin will be happy to know that Bandai Namco, the publisher of the franchise, is now running a sale on Steam. Granted the original Project Cars game is not included in the sale, all the other games and DLC are now heavily discounted. The Project Cars Midweek Sale event will end on August 20, so fans of the racing genre will only have a few days to decide whether or not grab any of these titles.
The cheaper of the two, Project Cars 2 is now available for just $9, while the most recent installment in the series, Project Cars 3 is on sale for $18. Both games were originally sold for $60, but no one pays that much for these games nowadays.
It’s important to add that all DLC for both games are on sale as well, but a better deal would be to just pick up the season pass since it’s 50% off and costs less.
