Rimac Nevera Starts World Tour in London, Festival of Speed Challenge to Follow

The Rimac Nevera is just starting to make its presence felt. The car has been more of a myth until now, as we've seen some tests, heard some people talking about it, but I get the feeling that we're just beginning to scratch the surface as to what the Nevera will mean for the future of the automotive industry.
Yesterday the new joint venture between Porsche and Rimac was just announced, and it's now clear that an electric Bugatti is coming up next, and it might happen as early as 2025. But until then, all eyes are focused on the new Rimac Nevera, the car that may very well take the Croatian company one step further than it already was.
We all know the specs by now, and with 1,914-horsepower on tap, you can't help but wonder how long it will take for another manufacturer to cough up something that's on par in terms of performance. Up until now, our imagination was the only means of figuring out how much potential the Nevera has, but with the start of a world tour, we're bound to be bombarded with information over the next few months.
For now, the Nevera has landed in London, where it will be showcased by H.R. Owen, a well-known luxury automotive dealer group, that happens to be the sole retailer of Rimac in the United Kingdom. Rimac has hand-picked dealer networks around the globe, companies which will take on the responsibility of delivering all of the 150 planned units to customers seeking the ultimate, electric thrill.
H.R. Owen will be organizing a series of static displays and drive test sessions for potential customers, and somehow I feel that these cars will sell like hotcakes, given all the positive media they've enjoyed so far. As the Goodwood Festival of Speed is also coming up, the Nevera will be there, and it will be interesting to follow if it will break the existing Hillclimb lap record, or if it will be driven sensibly.
Over the next eight months, the Rimac Nevera will continue its world tour, with almost 20 stops in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Talking about this special moment in Rimac history, Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO was visibly excited as he mentioned that: "Since meeting Mate Rimac and the whole Rimac Automobili team two years ago, we have believed wholeheartedly in their vision. To finally now see the culmination of years of development, with the Nevera finally in our showroom and on the streets of London, is a very special moment"
