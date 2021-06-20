You Need A Heavy Duty Long Bed Truck and $60K for This Gargantuan Camper

Lamborghini EV Rendered as the Rimac Nevera Rival the World Is Crying For

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannes John (@hanjo.design) Ask them where you can buy a Tesla Roadster, and they will probably look at you as if you're stupid for asking that, and not them for naming a vehicle that doesn't exist as the rival for one that (barely) does. The truth is the Nevera is a one-of-a-kind electric hypercar and it will be some time before anyone else makes something that comes even remotely close.Could Lamborghini be that manufacturer? It could, but it most likely won't The Italians have recently announced they would indeed produce their first all-electric vehicle in four years from now, but they didn't offer any more details. However, it doesn't take a genius to suspect they will most likely use one of the platforms already available within the Volkswagen Group.Since the MEB is out of the question (an electric Lamborghini hatchback, anyone?), the only other possibility at this time is the PPE, which is what the Porsche Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT are built upon. Alternatively, VW Group might be sitting on a thirdplatform we don't know about yet, one it could use for larger vehicles such as family-oriented SUVs.If you ask us, these are the two most likely options: either a Taycan-like four-door coupe reminiscent of the Estoque model, or an all-new. Even though we suspect the former is most likely to happen, the latter would make some sense since an electric powertrain would be the easiest way to make an SUV that's even quicker than the Urus. Provided, of course, the framework was already taken care of.At some point, though, if the electrification revolution continues, Lamborghini is going to have to use this type of propulsion for its bread-and-butter models as well. This one, for example, cooked up by Hannes John, looks like it could very well take the place of the Huracan at some point in the future.Lamborghini's design relies heavily on big air vents, sharp angles, and a multitude of intertwined surfaces. Neither of these necessarily goes well with the way EVs work, meaning the Italians will have to readjust their approach somehow. While this unnamed electric supercar from Hannes John is just a rendering, so it doesn't need to play by any rules, it still offers a pretty valid insight into the way Lambo could make the transition work.The rear in particular is spot on, but that's also the area where the switch to an electric powertrain brings the least changes. Apart from the removal of the exhausts, everything else is business as usual. Since Lambos are mid-engine cars, the removal of theunit doesn't affect the overall shape either, but it does create a question: what do you do with all the space that's been freed up? A trunk? More batteries? Or do you just make the car slightly shorter? All questions Lamborghini 's designers will have to answer at some point. For now, though, let's just enjoy this creation and the excitement of not knowing what's in store for us.