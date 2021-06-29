autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's AMG Month  
Car reviews:
 

F1 Champion Nico Rosberg Checks Out the Rimac Nevera Electric Hypercar

29 Jun 2021, 19:49 UTC ·
Home > News > Car Profile
The only child of 1982 world champion Keke Rosberg, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg is a huge fan of Rimac. The ex-F1 driver took an interest in the Croatian automaker during his tenure at Mercedes-AMG, and four years after his unexpected retirement from single-seater racing, the Formula E investor and entrepreneur purchasesd a Rimac C_Two.
64 photos
2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera2021 Rimac Nevera
Sick of waiting for the Mercedes-AMG ONE to finish development, Nico decided to spend his money on the all-electric hypercar from Sveta Nedelja for obvious reasons. Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and subsequently renamed Nevera, this fellow is the fast-accelerating car in the world thanks to a time of 1.85 seconds to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour).

Rimac also quotes a top speed of 258 miles per hour (415 kph), which is a little better than the 250-plus miles per hour (402 kph) promised by Tesla for the all-new Roadster. Oh, and by the way, the insanity of the Nevera also includes a quarter-mile sprint of 8.6 seconds on street-going rubber shoes.

The production version of the C_Two isn’t exactly cheap at €2 million ($2.4 million at current exchange rates), but it’s definitely worth every cent because of the Bugatti Chiron-shaming acceleration figures. The secret to this crazy performance comes in the guise of a quad-motor drivetrain rated at 1,914 ponies and 2,360 Nm (1,740 pound-feet) of tire-shredding torque.

It’s easy to understand why Nico voted with his wallet in favor of Rimac instead of the Stuttgart-based automaker that helped him secure the 2016 title, but the Nevera isn’t only a strip-slaying machine. You can also drive it for up to 340 miles (550 kilometers) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, which is better than a Nissan Leaf with the bigger lithium-ion battery pack and the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus.

All told, Rimac will produce 150 units of the record-smashing Nevera.

Video thumbnail
Nico Rosberg Rimac Nevera hypercar rimac EV
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day