Rick Ross Promotes His Car Show Reminiscing About Stealing Cadillac Logos as a Kid

Rick Ross, who can now pride himself on a big car collection, wasn’t always rich. This year he will be introducing the first edition of his car show, and, as he promotes it, he reminisces about the time when he used to steal Cadillac logos as a kid.
Surely this wasn’t what everyone expected to hear from Rick Ross, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming self-titled car show. There, the rapper will display over one hundred cars, and he's already invited other famous people with exotic car collections. It also looks like Ross couldn’t be prouder of the upcoming event.
Anyone who’s ever stumbled across Ross’ Instagram account knows he loves posting his cars on social media, and now he’s doing that more than ever.
In a new short video where he is giving his fans a tour of his fleet, he stumbled across his black Cadillac limousine, which he calls his “Baby Lac.” Which made him take a walk down memory lane and share something he never said before.
The rapper and record executive didn’t grow up rich and worked hard to get where he is now. And he explained that, as kids in elementary school, he and his friends used to steal Cadillac emblems from cars they saw on the street. He even gave everyone a sturdy demonstration of how he used to steal the hood ornaments and explained that he would end up wearing them on a chain around his neck.
“I just knew I wanted a Cadillac,” Rick Ross explained, and a few decades later, he owns more than one. Hopefully, now he knows what he did was wrong.
The Rick Ross Car and Bike Show will take place at his mansion in Georgia, Atlanta, called “Promise Land.” That is where he recently welcomed an armored vehicle to parade it around. Trina and DJ Khaled are among the first celebrities who promoted the show and who will possibly flaunt their rides there, too.
