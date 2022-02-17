Rick Ross Announces His 1st Annual Car and Bike Show, Promise Land 2022

Rick Ross is a proud car owner, with more than one hundred pieces in his collection, and loves to flaunt them on his social media all the time. But now he wants a bigger platform, so he announced his first annual car show, Promise Land.
If you follow Rick Ross, you must know about his huge passion for everything on wheels. The rapper and record executive has an astounding number of vehicles in his collection and stores them at his 235-acre property in Atlanta, Georgia, called “The Promise Land.”
Although the rapper has a big affinity for vintage cars, he wouldn’t stop surprising all of us with some modern ones every now and then. A couple of days ago, the rapper took it to social media to request some Cadillac Deville parts for his 1972 model, after posing with a couple of German brands.
For 2022, one of his resolutions was to set up a car show that would resemble the Barrett-Jackson auction shows, and now he is finally making it come true. Rick Ross took it to social media and announced that the first edition of his car and bike show, called Promise Land (duh!), will be held on May 21, 2022, in Fayetteville, Georgia.
He also shared a picture of himself on Instagram Stories casually leaning against a two-tone black and white Rolls-Royce Wraith, where he tagged other famous car collectors in the industry. Among them were Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Floyd Mayweather, and Kodak Black, all of whom can pride themselves on their extensive fleets.
In a different Instagram Stories post from February 16, Ross added that “this will be the biggest car and bike show” of 2022, and proceeded to share a look at some of his modern vehicles like a couple of Rolls-Royces, a Cadillac Escalade ESV, a Chevrolet Corvette C8, and a red Ferrari 488 Pista, all in his driveway. In a different story, he shared that he likes to line up his cars according to color and that he has more than twenty models just in light blue. We can't wait to see them all lined up at the show.
Although the rapper has a big affinity for vintage cars, he wouldn’t stop surprising all of us with some modern ones every now and then. A couple of days ago, the rapper took it to social media to request some Cadillac Deville parts for his 1972 model, after posing with a couple of German brands.
For 2022, one of his resolutions was to set up a car show that would resemble the Barrett-Jackson auction shows, and now he is finally making it come true. Rick Ross took it to social media and announced that the first edition of his car and bike show, called Promise Land (duh!), will be held on May 21, 2022, in Fayetteville, Georgia.
He also shared a picture of himself on Instagram Stories casually leaning against a two-tone black and white Rolls-Royce Wraith, where he tagged other famous car collectors in the industry. Among them were Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Floyd Mayweather, and Kodak Black, all of whom can pride themselves on their extensive fleets.
In a different Instagram Stories post from February 16, Ross added that “this will be the biggest car and bike show” of 2022, and proceeded to share a look at some of his modern vehicles like a couple of Rolls-Royces, a Cadillac Escalade ESV, a Chevrolet Corvette C8, and a red Ferrari 488 Pista, all in his driveway. In a different story, he shared that he likes to line up his cars according to color and that he has more than twenty models just in light blue. We can't wait to see them all lined up at the show.