We've Seen Rick Ross' Black and Red Garages, It's Time for the Blue One

You might already know that Rick Ross has a big passion for vintage Chevrolets, and, particularly, the Bel Air. The rapper has now given us a glimpse of his blue garage, after having shown us his black and red garages.
When you own over one hundred vehicles, you definitely need a lot of space to store them. That’s not a problem for rapper and record executive Rick Ross. Besides investing a big part of his salaries in his rides, he also has a 235-acre property in Atlanta, Georgia, called “The Promise Land.”
Besides collecting cars, one of his hobbies is showing them on social media, and he thought, “Why not have a car show?” So, his main goal for 2022 was to create the first edition of the Rick Ross Car Show. He formally announced the event a couple of weeks ago, which will happen at his home on May 21.
In a new series of short videos posted on his Instagram Stories on February 26, Ross gives us a look at his blue garage, which, naturally, includes a lot of classic Chevys. Right in the center stage, it’s a Bel Air, of course, and several other models.
But he also talks about the upcoming car show, which seems to keep him busy recently. He begins: "May 21st, the biggest car show of the year." He added that, next Friday, we will be getting access to all the information about the event, there will also be an official website, and details on how to register for it, “it's going down in a major way,” Ross says proudly. He added “I’m gonna show my car collection, "from my foreigns, my exotics, to my classics."
After finishing with his garage, he also gave us a glimpse of all the remote-controlled toys he has, from cars, tanks to planes. After that, he went outside and shown us his Can-Am, a Yamaha, and a couple of vans.
This all comes after he single-handedly cut the trees on his property, after a company asked him for $1,000 per tree, so, he decided to save up. After that, he hopped on his Yamaha four-wheeler and started doing donuts. Living the good life, as always.
