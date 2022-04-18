RevTech-Powered Over the Top Plays the Two-Wheel Luxury Card, Flaunts Carbon and Gold

When it comes to four-wheeled vehicles, no matter their type, the term “luxury” can easily be attached to a build. That’s because, for instance, by simply offering an enclosed environment for passengers, cars can be customized to whatever extravagant taste and properly enjoyed.
Common sense would tell you can't really do the same with motorcycles. Sure, you can go all out and use the most expensive materials, the most insane colors, the most comfortable seat, or the highest price on the market, but there’s really no such thing as a luxury motorcycle.
That isn’t stopping both established players and custom garages from going for such an idea. And what better way to express luxury than to use a wealth of carbon and gold on a ride you then set out and photograph in front of the flags of one’s of the richest countries in the world, the United Arab Emirates?
This is exactly what Bavaria-based Augustin Motorcycles did with this thing here, a full custom ride named, how else, Over the Top, and described as a “luxurious design with real carbon and 24K gold.”
The motorcycle was built in the shop’s usual style, using a monotube frame that hides the 12.5-liter (8.7 gallons) fuel tank. At both ends of the frame, we get 5-spoke wheels, both sized 18-inches, and with the rear one seemingly dangling detached from the rest of the bike, supported by a single-sided swingarm.
The motorcycle moves along under the power of a RevTech engine, 125ci in size and working by means of a 6-speed transmission. Stopping power is ensured by Brembo brakes, and the ride’s stance is taken care of by progressive suspension.
Augustin does not say how much it cost to put the Over the Top together, but just to give you an idea, consider the RevTech engine alone was once selling for no less than $5,700.
