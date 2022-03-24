Hope Is Custom German Engineering With Twisted Chicano Style

Most of the time when we’re dealing with custom motorcycle shops, we are faced with conversions of existing bikes. That’s not a bad approach - in fact, it could be a very lucrative one for the shops from a financial perspective - but from time to time we do kind of wish to see a full, ground-up build made just for the fun of it.
Wish fulfilled, one could say, as, while looking for punchy garages worth bringing under the spotlight, we stumbled upon one called Augustin Motorcycles, stemming from Bavaria, Germany. The shop describes itself as maker of exclusive, handcrafted custom bikes, and we’ll kick off the coverage of its work with this thing here.
Titled La Esperanza, the chicano-style bike was put together by Augustin and another garage, Engels Schmiede, back in 2017. Like many of its kind, it stole the spotlight at specialized events and meets, and then dropped off the radar.
Hope, as it would go by its English name, is built around a 140 mm steel monotube frame and has a total length of 2,970 mm (117 inches). The integration of the fuel tank into the frame is what makes the neck of the bike look particularly stubby.
Up front, the shops fitted a Thunderbike fork, at the end of which a 5-spoke, 23-inch wheel can be found. At the other side of the machine, hidden under the massive bit of bodywork, sits a 16-inch piece, also in 5-spoke design.
The frame of La Esperanza holds, fully exposed, an S&S powerplant, which in turn flaunts an Ultima 6-speed transmission. The exhaust, bending parallel to the bike’s spine, is of custom design, and the entire contraption rests, obviously, on an air ride system.
La Esperanza looks like it took a lot of work to make and a lot of money, but Augustin does not say anything about either of those things.
