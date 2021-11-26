Harley-Davidson Copper Fury Is a Trickster, Cheaper Than It Looks

No matter the end result, having a Harley-Davidson motorcycle customized is not a cheap affair. As we’ve seen time and time again, visual modifications alone generally set people back five-digit sums, and if you throw in there some mechanical upgrades, the cost is really beginning to make itself felt.
The Harley-Davidson Softail we have here is in the five-digit range too, although in this case, we’re talking about the lower limits. Despite its pretentious looks, the motorcycle, now nicknamed Copper Fury, cost just 6,300 euros ($7,000) to put together, not including the paint job, exhaust system, and man-hours.
The build is the work of German garage Thunderbike, a crew so lucrative it has hundreds of bikes in its portfolio. Their collection is so large, in fact, that it had to be split up into series, and the one the Copper Fury belongs to is called Flying Slim.
The name of the build speaks for itself, as despite the 20 or so extra bits and pieces that were fitted onto the Softail, it is the paint job that catches the eye the most. As usual, when it comes to such builds, it is the work of a big name of the local industry, Ingo Kruse.
Uncharacteristically for this shop, the Copper Fury is a collection of parts coming from external partners as well. The covers over various elements are of Thunderbike and Harley make, but the most visible ones, the ribbed hardware, come all the way from France’s EMD. Also, the exhaust system with short headers was sourced from Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde, and the leatherwork is signed by Germany-based Spirit Leather.
As for the modifications made, we get things like a re-spoked rear wheel now shod in a 180 mm tire, a whitewall just like the one at the front. The fenders are of course custom, and the whole construction’s stance was changed by means of a lowering kit - as you can see in the video attached below.
