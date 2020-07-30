Restored Toy 1971 Plymouth Barracuda Looks Better Than Some Real-Life Builds

We’re pretty sure most of you reading this right now were at some point (and some still are) owners of an impressive collection of scale model cars. For many, these tiny four-wheelers represented the door that opened onto a world of real life wonders later on.
We’re also willing to bet our life’s savings that some of those scale models got irreparably damaged for one reason or another, intentionally or less so. There’s a good chance most of them ended up in the trash because let’s face it, who would spend time and effort putting together a wrecked toy car?
Well, we know of at least one guy. He is the proud owner of a very large collection of cars, a Youtube channel, and a lot of time on his hands, apparently.
Crazy Restoration is the Youtube place to go if you have a fetish about seeing scale cars being restored. Through various means, the guy running it destroys almost to the point of no return models of some of the most important names of the car industry, and then remakes before our very eyes.
As usual with great discoveries, we stumbled upon Crazy Restorations accidentally, and neither we nor you seem to be getting enough of it. So here’s some more.
This time we’re showing you what became of a barely-alive 1971 Plymouth Barracuda (a toy one, of course) after it got dismembered, cleaned, repaired, repainted, and then put back together. You can see it in the gallery above and the video below, both before and after the restoration, and we bet the final product looks better than some of the actual Plymouths we talked about over the past few months here at autoevolution.
We are not being told what makes the toy cars are, and there are of course very few useful details we could share with you on them. This is mostly a visual affair, so go ahead and enjoyed below.
