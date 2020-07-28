Yellow “Ferrari 488 GTB” Burns Before Our Eyes, Gets Restored to Shiny Red

Ferrari is one of the very few (if not the only) carmaker in the world able and willing to go to great lengths to protect its image. We’ve seen the Italians go after tuners, owners, and media for the weirdest of reasons, and most of the time they win. But chances are they’ll never go after the guy burning to a crisp a perfectly good Ferrari 488 GTB.
They won’t because that’s not a real Ferrari, but a 1:18 scale model of one (we bet the carmaker’s lawyers are now going into overdrive to see who made that replica, how, and why). That’s right, a scale model of a Prancing Horse, destroyed and put back together before our eyes because well, we all have fetishes.
The video attached below comes from a Youtube channel that goes by the name Crazy Restoration. On the web since late 2019, it slowly gathers subscribers by destroying in a variety of ways scale models of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and more. It even wrecked a Jeep, and we discussed that yersterday.
In the case of the 488, the chosen method of destruction is fire. We’ve seen that take out real Ferraris over the years, so no surprise there.
The 10-minutes or so clip below shows the toy car being baked by arching flames until the yellow coating is a mess. Once ripe, the car is dismembered, carefully washed and rubbed with a metal brush and some power tools.
One of the most satisfying part of the video – apart for the flaming one, of course – is the one that involves spray-painting the Ferrari. This time, the scale model is given a red dress, not too far from the one that drapes over so many real Ferraris out there.
You can check the entire action in the video below this text, and if you’re into seeing such things unfold, keep an eye out, as we’ll probably run a few more Crazy Restoration stories in the coming days.
