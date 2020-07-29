Trashed 1959 Ford F-100 Went Through Scale Model Hell, Gets Restored

Make of it what you will, but the Ford F-Series is, and will probably remain for years to come, the top selling pickup truck line in the world. And we’re not just talking about the newer ones the likes of the F-150, but also about the early Effies that make the rounds in the custom industry.
As part of our various monthly coverages, we managed to unearth a great deal of old F-Series, with the F-100 being the undisputed champion. We’ve seen them shaved, slammed, as sleepers, and pretty much as anything you can think of.
Except, perhaps, as a scale model. And this is exactly what we have here, a 1:18 replica of a 1959 Ford F-100 that goes through hell and manages to come back looking better than ever before.
Usually, people like to play around with their scale models, but one particular guy, owner of a channel called Crazy Restoration, has something different in mind. Since the world is so crazy about restorations and rebuilds, why not do that with scale models?
Unlike real cars, these toys have the nasty habit of not rusting away fast enough to be worth an investment in time and money, so they have to be manually destroyed. We’ve already seen how a Jeep Wrangler gets off-road until it can’t no more, and a Ferrari being burned to a crisp.
For the F-100 we have here, the chosen method of destruction was not revealed. We are only shown the damaged shell of the toy car, because it has supposedly been abandoned before being rescued. But we kind of imagine fire and some mechanical disaster were involved.
To get it back to it former self, Crazy Restoration does the usual things: the pickup is taken apart, cleaned, spray-painted and reassembled.
And make no mistake about it, the end result is better than some of the real life F-100s we covered over these past few months.
Except, perhaps, as a scale model. And this is exactly what we have here, a 1:18 replica of a 1959 Ford F-100 that goes through hell and manages to come back looking better than ever before.
Usually, people like to play around with their scale models, but one particular guy, owner of a channel called Crazy Restoration, has something different in mind. Since the world is so crazy about restorations and rebuilds, why not do that with scale models?
Unlike real cars, these toys have the nasty habit of not rusting away fast enough to be worth an investment in time and money, so they have to be manually destroyed. We’ve already seen how a Jeep Wrangler gets off-road until it can’t no more, and a Ferrari being burned to a crisp.
For the F-100 we have here, the chosen method of destruction was not revealed. We are only shown the damaged shell of the toy car, because it has supposedly been abandoned before being rescued. But we kind of imagine fire and some mechanical disaster were involved.
To get it back to it former self, Crazy Restoration does the usual things: the pickup is taken apart, cleaned, spray-painted and reassembled.
And make no mistake about it, the end result is better than some of the real life F-100s we covered over these past few months.