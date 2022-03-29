Restored 1977 BMW R 100 S Has Great Looks, Low Mileage and Numbers-Matching Hardware

If you were to ask someone which old-school BMWs they’d like to take for a spin, the R 100 S will probably be included on their list.
Before it was purchased by the current owner in 2021, this numbers-matching 1977 BMW R 100 S had been kept in storage for 35 years, so its five-digit odometer shows just a little over 6k miles (9,700 km). In addition, Motorrad’s mechanical head-turner saw an extensive restoration after changing hands, and it now looks as if it just rolled off the assembly line!
During the overhaul, the classic Beemer received a plentiful selection of modern electrical goodies, including an aftermarket battery, new instrument cluster bulbs, and a high-grade starter relay. In order to prevent any leaks, the bike’s ancient fuel lines were deleted to make way for fresher alternatives, while the fuel petcocks have been treated to a revitalizing makeover.
As for the powertrain upgrades, they consist of refurbished carburetors, premium crankshaft seals, and a set of youthful piston rings. Any proper restoration is likely to demand some work on the rolling gear, so this sublime R 100 S was fitted with premium fork internals, preload-adjustable Koni shock absorbers, and brand-new front brake caliper pistons.
In the footwear department, the machine’s gorgeous snowflake hoops were reconditioned using fresh seals and bearings. Lastly, the rims have been wrapped in Michelin Pilot Activ rubber for optimal grip on the asphalt. If you’re starting to feel like you might need this ‘77 MY beauty in your life, then what we’re about to tell you will most certainly make your day.
The unsullied R 100 S we’ve just examined is currently searching for a new place to call home, but you’ve only got until tomorrow afternoon (March 30) to check it out on Bring a Trailer. At the time of this article, Bavaria’s icon fetched a top bid of 6,400 freedom bucks, so you might be able to get your hands on it for approximately seven grand!
