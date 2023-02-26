Restored 1974 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV Is the Paragon of Classic Two-Stroke Grace

You would be right to assume that a mint-condition gem like this antique H2 doesn’t come cheap, because you’ll need north of $15,000 to score it for the time being.
For gearheads who prefer four wheels, the name “Widowmaker” will conjure up images of Porsche’s early 911 Turbos and their notoriously tricky handling characteristics. However, riders are likely to think about something else entirely, because the ominous nickname was also attributed to one of Kawasaki’s two-stroke beasts from the seventies – the iconic and highly sought-after H2 Mach IV.
Sold from September, 1971 as a ‘72 model, this triple-cylinder titan was fast, visceral, and downright dangerous for those who didn’t have the skill to keep it under control. Apparently, that last part only added to the Mach IV’s mystique and cult classic aura, so let us dive in for a quick history lesson covering one of the most legendary machines ever produced by Kawasaki.
It came as a successor to the well-received H1 Mach III introduced in 1969, sporting a larger 748cc two-stroke inline-three with 7.1:1 compression and 30 mm (1.2-inch) Mikuni carbs. Accompanied by a five-speed gearbox, the air-cooled engine had a factory-rated output numbering 74 ponies at 6,800 rpm and 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of torque at 6,500 spins.
These were basically superbike digits by early ‘70s standards, enabling the H2 to run the quarter-mile in 12.3 seconds at 105 mph (169 kph). Ultimately, it would plateau at a very respectable top speed of 120 mph (193 kph) when pushed to the absolute limit. That being said, it’s time for us to talk about what made this vintage Kawi so treacherous for inexperienced riders.
A weight-biased rear end didn’t exactly help this state of affairs, either, nor did the short wheelbase and swingarm. Then there was the motorcycle’s ridiculously skinny double cradle framework, which was barely able to contain its engine’s ruthless grunt and would begin flexing during high-speed corners. All these traits can result in a terrifying ride, for sure, but there’s more.
Even though handling was a tad more refined than it had been on the H1, the bike’s suspension components and brakes could be described as rudimentary at best. Thus, Kawasaki’s warrior seems to have possessed every right (or wrong, shall we say) ingredient to bring about a recipe for disaster. What convinced the manufacturer to discontinue the H2 Mach IV in 1975 had nothing to do with safety concerns, though.
Regulations on noise and emissions were becoming tighter, so there was no feasible way for the gas-guzzling, ruckus-raising triple from Kawi to stick around much longer. It polluted like a miniature Soviet factory, was louder than a chainsaw on steroids, and scored terribly when it came to gas mileage. In short, this thing had to be laid to rest sooner or later.
Now then, the exemplar displayed in this article’s photo gallery is a 1974 variant that’ll soon be changing hands online. The classic relic got treated to an all-encompassing refurbishment under current ownership, receiving a youthful layer of paint over its fuel tank, side panels, and tail section. On the other hand, its tubular steel skeleton was powder-coated black to keep things looking nice and clean.
After chrome-plating the rims, the seller added replacement spokes, modern bearings, and a grippy pair of Grand High Speed GS-11 tires from IRC. Moreover, we’re greeted by an abundance of new and restored hardware in the cockpit, with the switches, levers, and dials being a few of the overhauled goodies.
The H2’s control cables got swapped with much fresher alternatives, but keep in mind the digits on its odo don’t reflect the total mileage. Even though the actual figure is a complete mystery, what we can tell you is that the two-stroke triple powering the Mach IV has been bored out and rebuilt with parts such as replacement bearings, seals, and connecting rods.
Lastly, its drivetrain was treated to mint sprockets, shift forks, and clutch plates, among other bits and pieces. This superb 1974 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, with no predetermined reserve price set by the seller! At the time of this article, the leading bidder is offering a generous $15k to snatch the Japanese legend. If you feel like besting that, make sure you act before March 3, as this is when the bidding process will end.
