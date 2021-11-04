Restored 1973 Moto Guzzi V7 Sport Gains Larger Displacement and Alloy Borrani Boots

4 1980 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans II Gets to Meet Its Bespoke Cafe Racer Alter-Ego

Since 1921, several wonders have emerged on the shores of Lake Como, and here’s one of the absolute finest. 23 photos



By combining this force with a dry weight of 453 pounds (206 kg),



Now, the bike you’re seeing here isn’t exactly stock, having received a custom wiring harness, modern air filters and a big bore kit that increases the engine’s capacity to 955cc. The wheel hubs have been re-laced to a pair of aluminum Borrani rims, which sport Avon’s premium Roadrider MKII tires.



Under prior ownership, the Guzzi’s bodywork was wrapped in a seamless layer of maroon paint, while its fuel lines, spark plugs and battery have all been replaced in September, 2020. Last but not least, a quick look at the cockpit will reveal a round set of chromed aftermarket mirrors and a five-digit odometer that shows less than 23k miles (37,000 km).



In its standard form, Mandello del Lario's 1973 MY V7 Sport features a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin powerplant, with dual 30 mm (1.2 inches) Dell-Orto carburetors, four valves and a displacement of 748cc. At approximately 7,000 rpm, the air-cooled warrior will go about delivering a peak horsepower figure of 70 ponies to a five-speed gearbox, which turns the rear wheel via a shaft final drive.

The Italian artifact is making its way to the auction block at this very moment, and you've got another three days to submit your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website. To be more concise, the online auction will end on Sunday afternoon (November 7), and you'd need about three grand to best the current bid, which is registered at a negligible $2,800.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.