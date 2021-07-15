Spanish Workshop Celebrates Moto Guzzi’s Centenary With 1,700cc Custom Predator

Guzzi Motobox (also known as GMB99) was founded nearly 27 years ago in Roquetes – a small town located about two hours’ drive away from Barcelona, in the picturesque Spanish region of Catalonia. As the workshop’s name might suggest, these fellows spend most of their time fiddling with machines produced by the House of Mandello del Lario, but they’ll often tackle other motorcycle brands as well.
Given that 2021 marks the hundredth year since Moto Guzzi was born on the shores of lake Como, it only makes sense for an enterprise like GMB99 to celebrate this occasion with a centennial tribute. Thus, the team’s vision began to take shape when a customer knocked on their door, requesting that they build him a suave Guzzi with plenty of oomph on tap.
Not only is the result of their painstaking efforts a ravishing head-turner, but its power output figures are downright nefarious! This project’s story kicked off with a 2011 MY Bellagio, which donated its tubular steel double cradle skeleton and drivetrain componentry. To bring about a level cafe racer-style bone line, the Motobox crew proceeded to fabricate a new subframe module in-house.
Yamaha R1’s five-spoke hoop taking pride of place at the front, along with a magnesium unit from Marvic on the opposite end.
The former comes equipped with dual aftermarket brake discs and six-piston billet aluminum calipers developed by Beringer. After examining these characteristics, it’s fairly safe to conclude that GMB’s specialists aren’t playing around, but the powertrain department is where the real party’s at. Since the Bellagio’s 935cc V-twin engine simply won’t do, the pros chose to replace it with an eight-valve 1,151cc behemoth that hails from a 2008 Moto Guzzi Griso 1200 8V.
In stock form, this nasty piece of twin-cooled machinery is good for up to 110 wild stallions and 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of crushing twist at optimal rpm. Whereas the vast majority of gearheads would be perfectly satisfied with these numbers, Spain’s moto masters were determined to take things one step further. As such, they tasked the gurus over at Radical Guzzi with rebuilding the powerplant from head to toe, resulting in a 1,700cc colossus sporting fresh cylinders, a race-spec crankshaft and upgraded pistons, among other components.
The final stage of GMB99’s exploit was a thorough cosmetic overhaul, consisting of new bodywork and several bolt-on accessories. For starters, we notice a V7’s modified gas tank sitting atop Bellagio’s frame, while the front end is adorned with a Triumph Thruxton 1200’s fairing and a pair of fiberglass wings for enhanced aerodynamics. At the rear, we’re greeted by a solo saddle that’s been carefully upholstered by the workshop’s leather experts.
Lastly, the cockpit was honored with clip-on handlebars, which flaunt round bar-end mirrors, Beringer levers and youthful switches. To top it all off, Guzzi Motobox applied a gorgeous coat of blue paint to the bike’s attire, along with gold pinstripes and grey accents for contrast. Moreover, those golden wheels do a wonderful job at looking seriously exquisite, concluding GMB’s sensational undertaking in style.
