Restored 1890s’ Train Car Is Now the Perfect Getaway for Vintage Glam Lovers

Whether you call it “vintage glam” or “rustic luxury,” this unique getaway in New South Wales, Australia, has plenty of it. Couple that with off-grid, eco-friendly accommodation, and you’ve got one of the most unique tiny homes on (vintage) wheels out there.
Someone with limited imagination could find it hard to believe that a plain old train car can be one of the most versatile basis for a tiny home. Yet, it’s true. Trains as old as 100 can be renovated with a modern twist, a bohemian vibe, a rural charm, or over-the-top sophistication.
The Redleaf Carriage 343 is a surprising mix of retro design, modern glam, and eco-awareness. Initially a guards’ van that had been built back in the 1890s, it was first modified in 1930, when it got passenger seating and a freight room. Fast forward several decades, the old carriage is now tucked away in a paddock, surrounded by farm land, and ready to welcome guests.
Still sitting on the original wheels, Carriage 343 really takes you back. The freight van was turned into a master bedroom boasting antiqued mirror walls, a chandelier, and Juliette balconies. The antique French zinc bathtub is the perfect addition, although a modern shower and toilet are also available.
Two more guests can sleep in the lovely bunk beds next to the dining booth living area, where the original railway seats were reupholstered with deer hide. Sheepskin rugs and robes for the guests enhance the rustic luxury atmosphere. The perfectly-functional kitchen displays the same style, and even has a vintage stove from the iconic Australian brand “Early Kooka.” The original wood stove now acts as a fireplace.
Carriage 343 runs entirely on solar power, and only uses creek water. The absence of TV and Wi-Fi allows guests to enjoy what it called “digital detox.” The only downside is that it can get pretty cold inside, since the old train isn’t insulated.
Those who would like to travel back in time, and do so in style, can book a stay at the Redleaf Carriage 343, through Airbnb.
