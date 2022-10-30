Renting a Rivian R1S Is Going To Cost You a Pretty Penny

The Rivian R1S is undoubtedly one of the best vehicles that have reached customers in 2022. It comes with plenty of power, enough interior room, impressive off-road capabilities, and a distinct exterior look. But the most important thing of all is that you can now rent one. Considering they are in high demand and some pre-order holders continue to wait for their models, this really is a feat.
Rivian chose the green side when it came to making cars. Their pickup truck, SUV, and van are all-electric and have been quite a success story with most customers. Like with any new company, some errors are to be expected. That’s why it is not worth it to talk about recalls, tonneau covers, and abrupt pricing policy changes right now. Instead, we are going to focus on the first Rivian R1S that we found to be for rent.
Surfing on the web in search of a vehicle that could suit a family’s travel needs might soon reveal more interesting options like this three-row 2022 Rivian R1S that we have found on Turo. At the time of writing it is available for pickup in San Francisco. The all-electric SUV is a Launch Edition model. This means it comes with all the bells and whistles the Irvine-based automaker has to offer.
For example, if you choose to pay $499 per day for this Rivian R1S, you will enjoy heated and ventilated seats, a premium sound system, seating for seven people, some useful tech, and 835 HP (847 PS) coming from the quad-motor layout. Unfortunately, the owner of the vehicle does not approve of off-road adventures.
If you want to spend more time with the R1S, then reservations made for at least four days come with a discount. Instead of $499 a day, you will be charged $424 per day. Also, the number of included miles is growing from 300 mi (483 km) for a three-day rental to 450 mi (724 km) for at least a four-day rental. Keep in mind this is the base tariff. Some other charges may apply.
If you feel like this price is too high, then you might want to know that there are other EVs for rent on the same website. There is a 2022 Tesla Model X which could be yours for $428 per day or you could try the all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup for a mere $2,500 a day.
To put things better into perspective, the same platform has offers that include renting a 2020 Dodge Charger for $428 per day or even a 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost for $503 per day. It’s up to you to decide what you want to experience. There are plenty of options, but only one R1S got listed – for now.
Surfing on the web in search of a vehicle that could suit a family’s travel needs might soon reveal more interesting options like this three-row 2022 Rivian R1S that we have found on Turo. At the time of writing it is available for pickup in San Francisco. The all-electric SUV is a Launch Edition model. This means it comes with all the bells and whistles the Irvine-based automaker has to offer.
For example, if you choose to pay $499 per day for this Rivian R1S, you will enjoy heated and ventilated seats, a premium sound system, seating for seven people, some useful tech, and 835 HP (847 PS) coming from the quad-motor layout. Unfortunately, the owner of the vehicle does not approve of off-road adventures.
If you want to spend more time with the R1S, then reservations made for at least four days come with a discount. Instead of $499 a day, you will be charged $424 per day. Also, the number of included miles is growing from 300 mi (483 km) for a three-day rental to 450 mi (724 km) for at least a four-day rental. Keep in mind this is the base tariff. Some other charges may apply.
If you feel like this price is too high, then you might want to know that there are other EVs for rent on the same website. There is a 2022 Tesla Model X which could be yours for $428 per day or you could try the all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup for a mere $2,500 a day.
To put things better into perspective, the same platform has offers that include renting a 2020 Dodge Charger for $428 per day or even a 2016 Rolls-Royce Ghost for $503 per day. It’s up to you to decide what you want to experience. There are plenty of options, but only one R1S got listed – for now.