Rivian Discontinued the Coveted Camp Kitchen, As Well as the Tent Package

One of the best features Rivian offered R1T owners was the Camp Kitchen, which put the Gear Tunnel to good use. Recently, Rivian sent an email to reservation holders announcing that the Camp Kitchen and its accompanying Gear Tunnel Shuttle are no longer available.
Rivian R1T’s Gear Tunnel is one of the best features offered on a pickup truck and one of the reasons people ordered Rivian’s electric truck over Ford’s. Nevertheless, the Illinois company dealt a blow to those who expected to get it on their next R1T. In an email sent to reservation holders, Rivian explained that the Camp Kitchen and the Gear Tunnel Shuttle are discontinued, and the company is working on improved versions of both accessories.
It’s not just the kitchen that was affected by this decision. Some Rivian reservation holders have vented their frustration on the r/Rivian sub-Reddit, and it appears that the Tent package shares the same fate. Naturally, people are not happy, with some pointing at the cool gear as the one reason they ordered the electric truck in the first place.
“We are temporarily pausing production of the Camp Kitchen as we work to update its design,” reads the email. “Our goal has always been to create the ultimate outdoor cooking experience. As our team has continued testing the Camp Kitchen in various environments, we’ve found opportunities to refine the design and make our version of cooking in the wild even better. The redesign also includes updating the Gear Tunnel Shuttle, which is included in the Camp Kitchen package.”
The original Camp Kitchen included a two-burner induction cooktop, a removable kitchen sink, and a 4-gallon (18-liter) water tank, complete with the Snow Peak 30-piece kitchen set. It wasn’t cheap, coming in at $6,000, so you understand why people fear that the redesigned version would be even more expensive. The Tent package includes the Cargo Crossbars and a Yakima Skyrise HD Medium Rooftop Tent. Just like the Camp Kitchen, it also needs a redesign, supposedly to allow attaching of the tail light.
