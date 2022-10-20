General Motors Is Reportedly Benchmarking the Rivian R1S, What's Behind This?

General Motors does not have a true off-roader SUV to rival the Jeep Wrangler or the Ford Bronco. That didn’t stop it from benchmarking the Rivian R1S, as revealed by GM Authority. This is not unusual, especially as the GMC Hummer EV SUV will soon start deliveries.
There aren’t many contenders in the American off-roader SUV segment, with only the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco sharing a body-on-frame architecture. GM left the segment long ago when Chevy K5 Blazer ended its career. Despite previous rumors that might suggest otherwise, GM has indicated that it doesn’t want to compete in this space anymore.
With the launch of the R1S, Rivian has joined the ranks as the first EV maker with true off-road ambitions. As an electric SUV tuned for adventures, the Rivian R1S has no rival yet, although that would change when Jeep starts deliveries of the all-electric Recon and the GMC Hummer EV SUV arrives. General Motors engineers think there’s something to learn from the EV startup.
GM Authority broke the news that GM is benchmarking the Rivian R1S around its Milford Proving Ground. While it doesn’t have a direct competitor for the Rivian SUV yet, GM has indicated in the past that it has some off-road ambitions and sees the GMC Hummer EV as a potential off-roader. Especially as GMC readies the GMC Hummer EV SUV, perhaps there’s something to learn from analyzing Rivian’s SUV.
Although the GMC Hummer EV is a monster truck, the SUV based on the same platform is 20 inches (50 cm) shorter, making it better at taming the trails. It will also feature the same Ultium platform as the truck and leverage 830 horsepower in its most potent configuration.
GM has benchmarked other electric vehicles before, and Tesla Model Y, Model S Plaid, and Model X were caught testing near GM headquarters earlier this year. With 30 EVs in the pipeline until 2025, GM needs all the knowledge it can get from testing rivals’ electric vehicles.
General Motors Benchmarking Rivian R1S: Photos https://t.co/e7AFKthlfU— GM Authority (@GMauthority) October 18, 2022