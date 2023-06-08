RENNtech RIIIx Slaps Mercedes-AMG GT 63 With 1,196 HP for 9.9s Quarter Mile Times

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Four-Door Coupe is as German as executive sedans can get. But it also can be had with 1,196 hp and 927 lb-ft (1,257 Nm) from Stuart, Florida, of all places. And that is precisely what makes it a ¼-mile superhero, of course.
For those who have not heard of RENNtech already, this company prides itself in offering "performance without compromise" and titles itself as the "foremost authority on luxury automobile performance tuning and offers complete tuning solutions for Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, VW, Audi, BMW, and Bentley vehicles." We are never quick to judge an aftermarket outlet by its words or location, for that matter. So, it may be better if we leave it to their products to do the explaining.
Just recently, RENNtech announced the first R-Line Performance package reaching over 1,000 ponies at the wheels, the RIIIx upgrade for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Four-Door Coupe, which was fine-tuned on the company's in-house dyno and "real-world tested on South Florida's most prominent racetracks." First and foremost, let us talk about the numbers because they're pretty spectacular. As a starting point, do remember that the Mercedes-AMG GT S E-Performance is already one the most powerful production cars AMG has ever made, with the hybrid variant packing 831 hp (843 ps) and 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque. That's good enough for 62 mph sprints in less than three seconds and 196 mph (316 kph) top speeds.
But the RENNtech AMG GT 63 RIIIx could probably wipe the floor with it in a head-on drag race thanks to blasting no less than 1,196 hp and 927 lb-ft (1,257 Nm) on 100 octane fuel. The 93-octane figures are also pretty darn impressive – 965 hp and 817 lb-ft (1,108 Nm), of course. In the top setting, the limited edition RIIIx featuring RENNtech's Stage II high-performance turbos hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.44 seconds and 100 mph (160 kph) in 5.5 seconds. For those who live life one quarter of a mile at a time, the dragstrip race will be over in less than ten seconds (9.9s at 139 mph/224 kph), making it ready to "blow all the doors off the competition."
Naturally, the list of upgrades is as impressive as the figures or the modified appearance. Highlights include the "fully pre-preg carbon fiber aero package" in addition to the RENNtech A1 Aero Package, custom plaques (Hartmut Feyhl, the company founder, signs the engine one), optional exclusive graphics, plus a long list of engine modifications. Those range from traditional ECU upgrades to stainless steel parts, of course. The brakes were also uprated, and they are tucked behind the forged RENNtech Performance Series RPS 10.2 wheels – they're 21 inches at the front and bigger 22s at the rear, all shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires.
Just recently, RENNtech announced the first R-Line Performance package reaching over 1,000 ponies at the wheels, the RIIIx upgrade for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Four-Door Coupe, which was fine-tuned on the company's in-house dyno and "real-world tested on South Florida's most prominent racetracks." First and foremost, let us talk about the numbers because they're pretty spectacular. As a starting point, do remember that the Mercedes-AMG GT S E-Performance is already one the most powerful production cars AMG has ever made, with the hybrid variant packing 831 hp (843 ps) and 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque. That's good enough for 62 mph sprints in less than three seconds and 196 mph (316 kph) top speeds.
But the RENNtech AMG GT 63 RIIIx could probably wipe the floor with it in a head-on drag race thanks to blasting no less than 1,196 hp and 927 lb-ft (1,257 Nm) on 100 octane fuel. The 93-octane figures are also pretty darn impressive – 965 hp and 817 lb-ft (1,108 Nm), of course. In the top setting, the limited edition RIIIx featuring RENNtech's Stage II high-performance turbos hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.44 seconds and 100 mph (160 kph) in 5.5 seconds. For those who live life one quarter of a mile at a time, the dragstrip race will be over in less than ten seconds (9.9s at 139 mph/224 kph), making it ready to "blow all the doors off the competition."
Naturally, the list of upgrades is as impressive as the figures or the modified appearance. Highlights include the "fully pre-preg carbon fiber aero package" in addition to the RENNtech A1 Aero Package, custom plaques (Hartmut Feyhl, the company founder, signs the engine one), optional exclusive graphics, plus a long list of engine modifications. Those range from traditional ECU upgrades to stainless steel parts, of course. The brakes were also uprated, and they are tucked behind the forged RENNtech Performance Series RPS 10.2 wheels – they're 21 inches at the front and bigger 22s at the rear, all shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires.