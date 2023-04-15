Rendering: Audi Q8 Doesn't Give a Hoot About Common Sense and Joins the Low-Riding Squad

Audi may have been a little late to the business-y crossover coupe party, but their proposal for the segment, the Q8, has established itself as a great contender to the likes of the BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe.
Made with the blessing of the Volkswagen Group and based on the same platform as every other flagship high-rider in their portfolio, from the VW Touareg, Audi Q7, and Porsche Cayenne, to the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga, the Q8 is five years old, and its mid-cycle refresh is reportedly due next year.
To keep it competitive for a few more years, the four-ring brand will stick to the usual recipe of giving it new front and rear fascias, and perhaps tweaking the cockpit a bit. The powertrain family should soldier on, though some updates are expected here as well. The SQ5 will still be part of the lineup, and so will the RS Q8, with its extremely punchy V8, positioned as a slightly more affordable alternative to its ultra-hot Mediterranean cousin, the Lamborghini Urus.
Now, while Audi is making sure that everything functions accordingly before launching the facelifted Q8 in worldwide markets, the rendering world has had yet another taste of the current one. For the pixel manipulating process, spleen.vision decided to give it a very confusing makeover to the point where it kind of looks like a posher A6 Avant. From certain angles, some may be tempted to call it the A7 Avant, and that is due to its sloping roofline, and because it went down the low-riding route.
Besides bringing the entire body much closer to the asphalt than the automaker ever intended, the rendering artist chose a black look for the side skirts, central piece of the front bumper, and grille. This is the dominating hue when it comes to the lower part of the rear bumper, too. The chrome-delete package contributes to the sporty digital makeover of the German company’s crossover coupe, which has darked-out lighting units, and a set of aftermarket wheels wrapped in Toyo tires with white branding on them that send motorsport vibes.
This is a simple yet very effective makeover when it comes to pretty much any crossover out there if you’re into such builds obviously, which blurs the line between high-riders and their wagon counterparts. Truth be told, we (okay, that would be an I) kind of like the Q8 better in this configuration, as a sporty wagon, and we would have been even bigger fans if the pixel manipulator chose the range-topping flavor of the car, the RS Q8. We wouldn’t say it’s prettier than the RS 6 Avant, because it’s not, but it is certainly more appealing than the run-of-the-mill Audi Q8/SQ8/RS Q8, isn’t it?
To keep it competitive for a few more years, the four-ring brand will stick to the usual recipe of giving it new front and rear fascias, and perhaps tweaking the cockpit a bit. The powertrain family should soldier on, though some updates are expected here as well. The SQ5 will still be part of the lineup, and so will the RS Q8, with its extremely punchy V8, positioned as a slightly more affordable alternative to its ultra-hot Mediterranean cousin, the Lamborghini Urus.
Now, while Audi is making sure that everything functions accordingly before launching the facelifted Q8 in worldwide markets, the rendering world has had yet another taste of the current one. For the pixel manipulating process, spleen.vision decided to give it a very confusing makeover to the point where it kind of looks like a posher A6 Avant. From certain angles, some may be tempted to call it the A7 Avant, and that is due to its sloping roofline, and because it went down the low-riding route.
Besides bringing the entire body much closer to the asphalt than the automaker ever intended, the rendering artist chose a black look for the side skirts, central piece of the front bumper, and grille. This is the dominating hue when it comes to the lower part of the rear bumper, too. The chrome-delete package contributes to the sporty digital makeover of the German company’s crossover coupe, which has darked-out lighting units, and a set of aftermarket wheels wrapped in Toyo tires with white branding on them that send motorsport vibes.
This is a simple yet very effective makeover when it comes to pretty much any crossover out there if you’re into such builds obviously, which blurs the line between high-riders and their wagon counterparts. Truth be told, we (okay, that would be an I) kind of like the Q8 better in this configuration, as a sporty wagon, and we would have been even bigger fans if the pixel manipulator chose the range-topping flavor of the car, the RS Q8. We wouldn’t say it’s prettier than the RS 6 Avant, because it’s not, but it is certainly more appealing than the run-of-the-mill Audi Q8/SQ8/RS Q8, isn’t it?