Renault Clio R.S. 18 Adds F1 Theme for Special Edition

The current generation Clio RS broke the hot hatch mold. Despite the early controversy, it sold well since its launch in 2013. Renault says the Clio R.S. is its F1-themed version. However, we see it more as a last hurrah before the next generation Clio comes out.

Last year, Renault celebrated 40 years of Formula 1 participation and had been doing weird projects ever since, like that F1-themed teapot. The livery of this Polo GTI rival is inspired by that of the 2018 race challenger, sporting a gloss black primary coat.



Yellow accents are then added to the front splitter, the door trim, and wheel caps. If you ever managed to see one from the top, you'll notice a couple of silver stripes and the R.S. logo have been stickered on.



Black Renault diamond badges and R.S. logos have also been made for this car, along with unique door sills for the front doors and a gloss finish for the rear diffuser.



Continuing inside, the Clio R.S. 18 features Alcantara and leather trimmed steering wheel, carbon fiber-effect air vent surrounds, and special Renaultsport floor mats.



The powertrain and chassis are those of the HP and 280Nm (207lb-ft) of torque. The suspension is lower and firmer while the dual-clutch gearbox responds faster than on the regular model.



