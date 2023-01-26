Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema Casually Shows Off His Dark Blue Audi RS Q8

Athletes and cars go hand in hand. And since they’re used to a lot of adrenaline from their day-to-day training and games, they usually go for expensive, powerful cars. In his latest post, Real Madrid soccer star Karim Benzema showed off a dark blue Audi RS Q8.
Audi was the official sponsor for the Spanish team Real Madrid up until 2022. This meant the players got a chance to enjoy some of the brand’s most powerful rides, courtesy of the partnership. French star Karim Benzema included.
In a new post shared on social media, we get to see one of the cars Benzema received from the German brand: an Audi RS Q8. In the picture, the French player shows up casually leaning against the powerful SUV. He poses alongside Big-Ben Bronzerland, a French musician who makes frequent appearances on Benzema's social media account.
The soccer star's SUV comes with a dark blue exterior, which seems to be the Waitomo Blue Metallic, with the original 23-inch, five y-spoke rotor design wheels, in anthracite.
The RS Q8 was unveiled at the LA Auto Show in November 2019 and is part of the Q8 lineup, launched in 2018. With a starting price of $125,800, the RS Q8 mild-hybrid packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, working alongside a 48-volt electric motor, putting out no less than 592 horsepower (600 ps) between 6,000 and 6,250 revs per minute, with a torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) between 2,050 and 4,500 rpm, sent to both axles through a quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission.
Based on these figures, the RS Q8 needs no more than 3.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and goes all the way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph). When the owner ticks the dynamic package, the car can go as far as 189.5 mph (305 kph).
The interior boasts Audi's MMI-dual touchscreen setup, Nappa leather and Alcantara, RS-embossed sports seats, and more premium features.
Besides the RS Q8, Karim Benzema also has the RS 6 Avant, which he designated as his daily driver, plus an RS 4 sedan. Following the departure from Audi, Real Madrid signed a partnership with another German premium manufacturer, BMW. And, in late 2022, the players received electrified vehicles from the Bavarian carmaker. Benzema went for the BMW i4 M50 sedan.
When he does not drive the vehicles received from sponsors, Karim Benzema switches to even more expensive cars. Among them is a BMW M6, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Mercedes-Benz G 500 4x4², and not just one, but two Bugattis. One of them is a Bugatti Chiron, the other a Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang.
