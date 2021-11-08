Karim Benzema’s Style Includes a Bugatti Chrion and Custom Bugatti Sunglasses

3 Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to Attend the Audi Cup 2015

In a new post, Real Madrid soccer player Karim Benzema flaunts his wealth in the most obvious way possible. He casually leans against his Bugatti Chiron, shows his Rolex watch, and his custom Bugatti sunglasses. 13 photos



His latest Instagram post is a typical display of look-at-how-rich-I-am. He wrote: “They know all about my style” while casually leaning against



The video hints at the 32-injectors quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which has an incredible power. Mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission, the massive engine puts out no less than 1,480 horsepower (1,500 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque at 2000-6000 rpm. The hypercar has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 261 mph (420 kph). However, all these figures don’t come cheap. If you want to flaunt this beauty, you've got to pay a price of around $3 million. Not that Benzema’s Bugatti will make a hole in his wallet.



He also shows his expensive Rolex watch, his kicks, and his custom sunglasses. Of course, when driving a Bugatti, you have to express just how wealthy you are, and Benzema’s sunglasses were also from the luxury brand, including his initials and his shirt number, 9.



If you’re wondering why his collection is so pricey, in his garage, the French soccer player also stores a rare Bugatti Veyron, a Ferrari 458 Spider, a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a Lamborghini Gallardo, several Audis, a Mercedes G-Wagon, and a Rolls-Royce Wraith.



Owning all of that, Karim Benzema just can’t help showing them off every once in a while. Especially the





