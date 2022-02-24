Karim Benzema Can't Stop Grinning in Front of a Blue McLaren 765LT, Perfect Pair

Soccer players, and athletes in general, usually go for expensive, fast cars. They give them the same rush as playing their sport and, let’s admit it, most of them look good, too. Cars. I meant cars. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema can pride himself on an expensive and impressive car collection. And he has seemingly added a new model to it: a McLaren 765LT.
Not too long ago, French professional soccer player Karim Benzema took it to his YouTube channel to flaunt his expensive car collection, which includes a couple of Bugattis.
Besides his Veyron and Chiron, Benzema, who’s been a striker for Real Madrid since 2009, is also the proud owner of a McLaren SLR, a Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG, a BMW M6, an Audi RS4 sedan, an Audi RS6 Avant, which is his daily ride, and an Audi RSQ8. That doesn't come as a surprise, since Audi has been the sponsor of Real Madrid for 18 years.
Now, his most recent post might suggest that he added a new car to his collection: a McLaren 765LT. The striker posed squatting in front of a blue model (the official color name seems to be Curacao Blue), and captioned the photo: “765LT,” with a comet emoji next to it, which could suggest it’s either fast, or out-of-this-world amazing.
Introduced in 2020 by the British supercar maker, the name of the McLaren 765LT features a special meaning. The figures are an indication of the output of the supercar (755 horsepower / 765 ps) produced by its 4.0-liter V8 engine, and also hint at how many units McLaren produced. Meanwhile, the 'LT" is short for Longtail. The model has a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), and the engine sends power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. All these explain how the supercar rockets from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds and hits a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
Benzema couldn’t stop grinning in the picture, and given the performance (and looks, obviously) of the McLaren 765LT, if he did buy it, it would fit right in with the other exotic models in his garage.
