Karim Benzema Introduces His Car Collection, It Has a Few Interesting Vehicles

French footballer Karim Benzema has taken his YouTube viewers on a tour of his car collection, and it even included a ride through memory lane. The 34-year-old striker owns two Bugattis, but started driving in a Mini Cooper S.
The three-time French player of the year is not shy to confess his love for Ferrari, which dates back to childhood. That was the same time when his passion for cars started, which is entirely relatable if you ask any of our editors. That is when the “spark” ignited one's love for cars, and things drive themselves from there (pun intended).
Currently with Real Madrid in Spain, the player with the number 9 on his T-shirt daily drives an Audi RS6 Avant. The latter is a model that even Cristiano Ronaldo used to have back when he was with "Los Blancos," as the Germans at Audi are the football club's partners and provide players (and the coach) with a new car each year.
On the Audi side, Benzema has the RS6 Avant for a daily driver, but also has an RSQ8 in his garage. His first car bought from a “nice contract” was a second-generation BMW M6, which he still seems to own, even though he does not explain it that way.
From a collection standpoint, Karim Benzema explains that he owns six vehicles, but lists eight in total. These include a McLaren SLR, a Bugatti Veyron, a G65 AMG, an RS4 sedan, an M6, the RS6 Avant, a Bugatti Chiron, and the Audi RSQ8 mentioned above.
We counted several cars that Benzema is driving in the video, but does not mention owning them, so it is fair to assume that those belong to some of his friends or are otherwise leased, rented, or just borrowed for the video.
Benzema describes the Chiron as a work of art, as well as "one of his favorite cars," but the car "he remembers the most" is a Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang. Just five units were made, and Benzema is proud to have had the inspiration to buy one of them and still owns it today.
According to the French footballer, just two Veyron Pur Sang examples "are left," without any details on the fate of the other three units, but does underline the fact that he still has his. We have not kept track of the limited edition of the Veyron, so Benzema might be onto something here. In any case, his car is worth a lot more than what he paid for it when it was initially delivered.
What do you make of Benzema's car collection? We find it unusual that the French striker does not mention owning any Ferrari at the moment, even though he fell in love with the brand as a child.
