Karim Benzema Is a Special Guest for Turbo's 35th Anniversary, Drives a McLaren 765LT

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema loves fast, expensive cars. This is perfect, because the show Turbo has him as a special guest on its 35th anniversary episode, and he’ll be behind the wheel of a McLaren 765LT.
Karim Benzema, who is going through an amazing time in his career at Real Madrid after a hat-trick against Paris Saint-German, has agreed to star in a documentary that shows the best moments of the history of the show Turbo, which is just celebrating its 35th anniversary. Incidentally, the French soccer player is also turning 35 this year.
The episode, which will air on March 27, will show the French soccer star behind the wheel of two powerful cars, a blue McLaren 765LT (the official color name is Curacao Blue), and a Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo.
The Presenter and director of Turbo, Dominique Chapatte, explained via SportStrategies: “Karim immediately accepted our invitation. Which delighted me as much as it worried me because my knowledge of football is a vacuum of space. But fortunately I discovered a champion incredibly accessible, available, and natural. Not to mention he's good behind the steering wheel.” (translation)
The Real Madrid soccer star owns quite a car collection, some of the vehicles being quite fast, if we think of his Bugatti Veyron and Chiron. Benzema, who has been with Real Madrid since 2009, also owns a McLaren SLR, a Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG, a BMW M6, an Audi RS 4 sedan, an Audi RS 6 Avant, which is his daily ride. An Audi RS Q8 is also in his garage. If you’re wondering why he owns so many Audis, it’s not exactly because he purchased all of them, but the manufacturer has been the sponsor of Real Madrid for 18 years.
The pictures that are meant to promote the celebratory episode show that the striker seems incredibly excited at this opportunity, and who wouldn’t?
TURBO fête ses 35 ans avec Karim Benzema ?https://t.co/pRa5EjDysz#RMAPSG #TURBO35ans pic.twitter.com/i6Mk3ogyaD— TURBO M6 (@turbofr) March 9, 2022