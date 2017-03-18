autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Rauh-Welt Begriff Mercedes-AMG GT Rendered as The Porsche Alternative from Hell

 
18 Mar 2017, 17:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After so many years of widebody presence for Rauh-Welt Begriff, many aficionados now regard the Japanese tuner's Porsches as a normal part of the aftermarket scene. But what if RWB were to spread its bodykits outside the Zuffenhausen realm?
Truth be told, such a move seems extremely unlikely. For one thing, Akira Nakai, the artist who runs the tuner as a one-man show, only invests his time in air-cooled Neunelfers, so he'd probably have to touch a newer example of the rear-engined machine before even considering involving other brands.

Nevertheless, you shouldn't expect such limits to stop the world wide web from dreaming about a RWB kit adorning another kind of speed animal. We've brought along an example of such a pixel dream, one that sees a Mercedes-AMG GT turned into a RWB beast.

We have to admit that the riveted-on uber-wide fenders, which perfectly describe the tuner's work, give the GT an extreme personality, one that goes way beyond the appearance of the GT R. You know, the Beast of the Green Hell, which has lapped the Nurburgring in 7:10 and might just be able to go even quicker - here's the Sport Auto lap.

The most polarizing part of the rendering we have here is, by far, the Porsche-like rear wing, which has "German heresy" written all over it.

The render comes from digital artist Yasid Ooozear, which has made a habit out of delivering 1s and 0s that can easily play with purists' feelings.

Come to think of it, now that Mercedes-AMG has introduced the four-door GT concept, with the first prototypes haven been recently spotted testing, it should only be a matter of time until the internet messes with the upcoming speed demon. And we'll bring you the spicy pixels as soon as we get our keyboards on them.
mercedes-amg gt Mercedes-AMG rendering RAUH-Welt Begriff rwb
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78