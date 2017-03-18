Rauh-Welt Begriff Mercedes-AMG GT Rendered as The Porsche Alternative from Hell

After so many years of widebody presence for Rauh-Welt Begriff, many aficionados now regard the Japanese tuner's Porsches as a normal part of the aftermarket scene. But what if RWB were to spread its bodykits outside the Zuffenhausen realm?





Nevertheless, you shouldn't expect such limits to stop the world wide web from dreaming about a RWB kit adorning another kind of speed animal. We've brought along an example of such a pixel dream, one that sees a Mercedes- AMG GT turned into a RWB beast.



We have to admit that the riveted-on uber-wide fenders, which perfectly describe the tuner's work, give the GT an extreme personality, one that goes way beyond the appearance of the GT R. You know, the Beast of the Green Hell, which has lapped the Nurburgring in 7:10 and might just be able to go even quicker - here's the



The most polarizing part of the rendering we have here is, by far, the Porsche-like rear wing, which has "German heresy" written all over it.



The render comes from digital artist



Come to think of it, now that Mercedes-AMG has introduced the four-door GT concept, with the first prototypes haven been recently spotted testing, it should only be a matter of time until the internet messes with the upcoming speed demon. And we'll bring you the spicy pixels as soon as we get our keyboards on them.