Satanic RWB Porsche 911 "Baphomet" Shows Up at Tokyo Rauh-Welt Begriff Meet

 
21 Feb 2017
by
Many centuries ago, people used to be burned over their ideology, especially if they happened to worship Satan. Nowadays, most parts of the world believe in something called freedom of expression, which is how we end up with contraptions such as the one described in the title above.
We're dealing with a Satanic symbols-loaded Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911, one that turned plenty of heads during an RWB meet that was held in Tokyo earlier this year.

The naturally-black air-cooled Neuelfer packs various shady messages (You know, stuff like Baphomet, the Sabbatic Goat) and, for those of you who are curious about the kind of owner who chooses such a theme for his hand-tuned Zuffenhausen machine, the video gives you the chance to check out the guy behind the wheel.

More or less religious beliefs aside, Rauh-Welt Begriff stunts have always relied on the communities built around them, not just the flat-six contraptions that get widebody treatments from Akira Nakai, who runs this business as a one-man show.

So it's worth noting that perhaps the best side of the screaming-aero 911 group you can find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page is the unity.

Speaking of a Porsche 911 demon, the one we have here seems like nothing compared to a contraption we showed you over the weekend. We're referring to the air-cooled machine that has been forced to give up its air-cooled motor, gaining a front-mounted V8 in the process of becoming a... rat rod. Now that's something that can rattle candlesticks in the Vatican.

P.S.: Whenever a high-quality piece of footage such as the one below shows up, many aficionados are ready to go to great lengths to find out the origins of its soundtrack. Fortunately, though, there's no need for such efforts with this clip, as the video lists the tracks it features.

