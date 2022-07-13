Rare Well-Documented 1969 Z/28 Chevrolet Camaro RS Gets Second Highest Hagerty Score

Americans are all about muscle cars, and top on the list in that segment in the 70s was the Chevrolet Camaro Z/28. Fifty-three years later, this classic muscle car still grabs a ton of attention and value in the market as one of the hottest muscle cars produced. Hagerty featured a well-documented 1969 Z/28 Chevrolet Camaro RS “DZ code” V8 on their popular series The Appraiser with Colin Comer.

19 photos