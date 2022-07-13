Rare Well-Documented 1969 Z/28 Chevrolet Camaro RS Gets Second Highest Hagerty Score

Americans are all about muscle cars, and top on the list in that segment in the 70s was the Chevrolet Camaro Z/28. Fifty-three years later, this classic muscle car still grabs a ton of attention and value in the market as one of the hottest muscle cars produced. Hagerty featured a well-documented 1969 Z/28 Chevrolet Camaro RS “DZ code” V8 on their popular series The Appraiser with Colin Comer.
Muscle cars defined the 60s and 70s lifestyle in the U.S. They represented freedom and free spirit in a world where opportunities were limitless. The Chevy Camaro Z/28 was an instant hit after its debut capturing the hearts of many petrol heads.
The featured 69 Camaro Z/28 RS came with a 302 cubic-inch "DZ code" V8 engine with solid lifter cams perfect for high revving. Since it was a Trans Am homologation special, it came with a 5-liter engine.
The owner, Kenny, stumbled upon this 1969 Z/28 Chevrolet Camaro RS by chance. His friend discovered it 25 years ago. At that time, he was looking for a Cortez Silver 1969 Chevrolet Corvette.
The Camaro Z/28 had every box checked, with a stock eliminator and original owner history (Canadian documents), clean sheet metal, interior, and drivetrain, and was professionally restored. He didn’t think twice and purchased the car.
However, what makes this 1969 Camaro Z/28 standout is that it is a documented version, a rarity for the model. Kenny, the owner, also has tons of paperwork on the classic, significantly improving its value.
Unlike other Hagerty series, The Appraiser is about checking the vehicle’s worthiness. Comer takes some time alone with the car away from the owner, looking through its paperwork and components. After inspection, he makes a verdict about the vehicle based on his knowledge of classic cars.
“It is probably the most impressively restored muscle car we’ve had on the show to date. I really can’t find much at all to fault on it. The car has an excellent paint job on it,” Comer revealed.
According to the Hagerty condition guide scale, a number one car has never been driven. Based on the scale, Kenny’s 1969 Camaro Z/28 RS can’t be the number one car but makes a firm number two.
We recommend watching the 1969 Camaro Z/28 appraisal by Comer. You could learn a thing or two about classic muscle cars and also discover their current market value.
