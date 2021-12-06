1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Found in a Barn Has Been Sitting for 42 Years

More on this:

1 1962 Chevrolet Impala Iowa Farm Find Was Born With a 4-Barrel, Bad News Under the Hood

2 Watch a Dusty, Moldy 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Transform Into a Concours-Winning Survivor

3 1964 Ford Galaxie Gets First Wash in 30 Years, Does Burnout to Celebrate

4 Huge Field Junkyard Is Loaded with Sad Muscle Cars Waiting for a Second Chance

5 International Truck Was Left to Rot in the Woods, Takes First Drive in 50 Years