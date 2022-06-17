1969 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Will Shine Black-Striped Like an HRE Jewel When Finished

Just recently, we noticed something odd when dwelling across the virtual automotive realm. A digital E46 BMW 3 Series was getting ready to tear up them real streets flaunting M3 “secrets.” But that model’s build package wasn’t the oddity, and instead, the awkwardness came from the author’s signature.
This is because the Euro hoot was designed as a pre-build visualization demonstration by Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who usually dabbles with everything Americana. Aside from a few JDM ideas thrown in from time to time, everything on his digital reel was usually about North American monsters.
So, one can imagine my surprise when an iconic Old Continent vehicle popped up looking like a crimson track weapon. No worries, though, it was just a client-ordered exception, it seems, as all is well and back over the Atlantic now. Thus, we sighed in relief when seeing the latest post concerns yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery of GM nature.
More precisely, the new virtual design project covers the legend of the 1969 Chevy Camaros. Done for Arian Shiralian, the president, CEO, and owner of Fair Oaks, California-based Homa Petroleum Ltd. (an HP Tank Line/ HP Global Fuel Trading partner), this “amazing ’69 Camaro (…) project will truly be out of this world with these black, copper, and red color combinations that are really insane.”
So, although it was already pretty obvious from the multitude of virtual POVs, this lowered ’69 Camaro goes after a classy restomod look combined with subtle vintage styling and (probably) some elements of modern performance. Unfortunately, there are not a lot of technical hints, aside from the fact those great-looking HRE Performance Wheels are stylishly covering a beefy set of Wilwood brakes.
And, since there is a need for such massive stopping power, we can only imagine the ’69 Camaro Z/28 will be a properly tuned high-performance beast, not just a pretty visual package…
