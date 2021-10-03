Squid Game Fans Are Everywhere: Virtual Camaro Tries to Reach Second Round

Although some of them seem completely out of this world because of their artsy/futuristic/crazy work, virtual artists are only humans. And they take breaks from their imagination land... to delve deep inside someone else’s.
Case in point, the recent milk crate challenge that has taken the entire social media (well, mostly TikTok fans, but not only) world by storm. Many pixel masters joined the craze, but in their own unique (and sometimes humorous) way. It goes to show they’re not only sensible to the latest automotive trends, but also to whatever else is happening around them.
So, it’s no wonder that Emmanuel Brito, the CGI expert behind the personalizatuauto account on social media, has been mesmerized by a recent Netflix drama series. It’s called "Squid Game" and – unless you’re somebody who doesn’t fancy binging – you already know it’s the latest online hit. It’s ready to become Netflix's biggest show ever, if we are to believe the experts.
Anyway, in a nutshell, it’s a highly disturbing and highly addictive South Korean series. The nine-part story revolves around a group of highly in-debt misfits that get involved with a deadly challenge that turns children’s games into survival/horror adventures (for money, naturally). If you haven’t already, better watch it soon unless you’re not a fan of blood and gore used as a hyperbola of social distress.
Back to this virtual artist’s vision, it’s only logical that it comes with an automotive twist. So, looking ready to partake in a potentially hazardous game of “Red Light, Green Light,” here’s the CGI rear of what looks like a restomod Chevy Camaro Z/28. It’s all dressed up in green attire to signal it wants to reach the second round.
Save for a few details, of course. Such as the all-white alloy wheels shod in meaty tires, the black rear fascia surrounding the dual-rounded taillights, or the chromed and centered dual exhaust setup. No need for big power on this occasion, though, as this should be a game of attention and patience.
